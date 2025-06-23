Celestica Introduces Its Latest Enterprise Campus Switch, The ES1500, Designed For Performance And Reliability At The AI-Edge

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc . (TSX: CLS) (NYSE: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing, supply chain and platform solutions for the world's most innovative companies, today launched its ES1500, a new 1U, up-to-48-ports, 2.5GbE per port campus access switch with optional Power-over-Ethernet (PoE), designed to address the evolving demands of the enterprise edge.

Offering up to 220 Gbps of switching capacity, the ES1500 is the newest addition to Celestica's suite of campus access and gateway switches , with up to 2.5X faster port speeds than our traditional ES1000 GbE model for new edge IoT and edge-AI applications. It is designed from the ground up to address the unique demands of modern IT infrastructure for campus, retail, IoT and enterprise access. With a focus on optimizing both capital and operational expenditures, the ES1500 delivers robust reliability and performance to help remote networks effortlessly support the evolving demands of the enterprise edge.

The ES1500 offers several advantages for enterprise access, including:



Performance through 8/24/48-ports at 2.5GbE with optional processor upgrades

Cost effectiveness with scalable access in a 1U form factor

Reliability and security for the enterprise with redundant features

Scalability and flexibility with 90W PoE++ for connected devices Supporting extended temperature range with a fanless, 8-port design ideal for IoT/OT use cases



“Getting everyone and everything connected on an enterprise campus is more complex than ever. With a growing number of IoT devices and cloud apps, requiring AI-intensive workloads at the AI-edge, networks need to be ready for anything,” says Gavin Cato, Head of Portfolio Solutions and CTO, Connectivity and Cloud Solutions, Celestica.“The ES1500, along with our existing campus switch products, offers a compelling solution for modern campus access that supports the growing demands for increased connectivity at the enterprise edge without compromise.”

An important addition to Celestica's open networking platforms, the ES1500 will be on display at the Linux Foundation's 2025 Open Source Summit in Denver, CO, June 23-25, 2025, in booth G/S17. For more information on Celestica's participation, visit our event landing page . To learn more about Celestica's ES1500 campus access switch, click here .

