Core Gaming Showcases Technological Strength As AI App Gains Traction

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq: SYTA , SYTAW) (" Siyata " or the " Company "), a global developer and vendor of mission-critical Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) handsets and accessories, today announced that Core Gaming, a rising innovator in AI-driven creative technologies, who it recently signed a definitive merger agreement with, is experiencing continued momentum with its innovative AI COMIC app.

In less than one year, combined user numbers of AI COMIC in Japan and South Korea have jumped from 2,500 to over 32,000, a 13x increase, while those countries' share of total global users rose from 4.12% to 14.38%.

"AI COMIC's breakout success in Japan and South Korea is a powerful validation of our strategic vision," said Aitan Zacharin, CEO of Core Gaming. "Return on investment in the region has more than tripled, driven by targeted localization efforts such as a language-optimized user interface. Just as important, the virality we are seeing through widely used platforms like TikTok and Facebook underscores how deeply users are engaging with our product."

Launched to broad interest, AI COMIC blends next-gen AI capabilities with a uniquely immersive user experience. The app empowers users to transform everyday visuals into vivid anime-style content through features such as AI-generated video, personalized avatars, manga scene recreation, time-lapse aging and realistic face swaps.

Zacharin continued, "AI COMIC runs on a robust technological foundation built on our proprietary Compute Pool System, multimodal generative AI models and a scalable cloud orchestration architecture that is redefining content creation and distribution. Importantly, our goal is not just to build apps. We are building a robust, scalable AI infrastructure designed to power creative expression on a global scale. AI COMIC is only the beginning."

Technology Platform: A Breakthrough AI Engine

While AI COMIC continues to attract headlines and users, the underlying technology is the true differentiator. To support rapid growth and creative demand, Core Gaming built a smart, cloud- based infrastructure that delivers scalable AI performance while keeping costs efficient. This foundation enables the platform to streamline game asset creation-from automated scene and character generation to fast, high-quality animations and ad creatives-helping content teams iterate faster and bring ideas to life with minimal effort.

Core Gaming's AI infrastructure is designed around three core pillars:



Compute Pool System (CPS) is a dynamic AI task distribution engine that allocates computational resources across workloads in real time. CPS ensures optimal throughput for video generation, avatar rendering and real-time user interactions-without overprovisioning infrastructure.



Multimodal Generative Models that process and synthesize visual, text and audio inputs simultaneously, enabling complex creative outputs such as dialogue-driven animation, mood-based styling, and high-resolution content generation tailored to the user's intent.

Proprietary BigP Backend and Cloud Orchestration serves as the orchestration layer for model training, inference pipelines and content delivery. Integrated with a globally distributed cloud framework, it scales elastically to meet creative surges whether from new user spikes or major feature rollouts.

"AI COMIC is just one example of what our platform can do," Zacharin continued. "Our AI infrastructure is built for scale to transform workflows across a multitude of use cases including gaming, marketing, education and enterprise content. By automating the most time-consuming parts of creation, we empower teams to focus on storytelling and strategy. The momentum we are experiencing in Japan and South Korea is a clear signal that our technology can shape the future of creative expression on a global scale."

Zacharin concluded, "We continue to work diligently to finalize the merger with Siyata and remain confident that we will secure regulatory approval in the near future, with closing expected shortly thereafter."

About Core Gaming, Inc.

Core Gaming is an international AI driven mobile games developer and publisher headquartered in Miami. We create entertaining games for millions of players worldwide, while empowering other developers to deliver player-focused apps and games to enthusiasts. Core's mission is to be the leading global AI driven gaming company. Since our launch we have developed and co-developed over 2,100 games, driven over 780 million downloads, and generated a global footprint of over 40 million users from over 140 countries.

Visit to learn more.

About Siyata Mobile Inc.

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global developer and vendor of next-generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular handsets and accessories. Its portfolio of rugged PTT handsets and accessories enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Police, fire, and ambulance organizations as well as schools, utilities, security companies, hospitals, waste management companies, resorts and many other organizations use Siyata PTT handsets and accessories today.

In support of our Push-to-Talk handsets and accessories, Siyata also offers enterprise-grade In- Vehicle solutions and Cellular Booster systems enabling our customers to communicate effectively when they are in their vehicles, and even in areas where the cellular signal is weak.

Siyata sells its portfolio through leading North American cellular carriers, and through international cellular carriers and distributors.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA", and its common warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTAW".

Visit to learn more.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Siyata's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance, or achievements of Siyata could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Siyata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Siyata undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites and social media have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites or social media is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

