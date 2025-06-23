Social Security Investment Fund Issues 2024 Sustainability Report, Highlights ESG Commitment

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 23 (Petra) – The Social Security Investment Fund (SSIF) on Monday released its eighth annual sustainability report for 2024, reinforcing its institutional commitment to voluntary disclosure, responsible investment, and the integration of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles in fund management.SSIF Chairman Ezzedine Kanakrieh said the report reflects the Fund's strategic direction to embed sustainability in its investment philosophy by aligning financial performance with social and environmental impact. He noted that the Fund adopts a governance framework that prioritizes transparency, operational efficiency, and the long-term protection of Social Security subscribers' and retirees' assets.According to Kanakrieh, the 2024 report outlines the Fund's alignment with sustainable development goals by incorporating clear performance metrics and objectives that support the Fund's broader institutional, social, and environmental responsibilities.The report presents the Fund's sustainable investment model, which aims to strike a balance between financial returns and development outcomes. This includes diversifying investment portfolios across sectors and regions, expanding long-term projects with socioeconomic impact, and reinforcing the Fund's role as a prudent and impartial asset manager.It also details SSIF's initiatives in human capital development, particularly efforts to enhance institutional capacity, improve staff performance, and promote gender inclusion in leadership roles. The report highlights advancements in digital transformation, in line with the national strategy, to streamline operations and strengthen governance and service delivery.Further, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Fund's financial performance, social and economic contributions, and the geographic and sectoral allocation of investments.The Fund emphasized that the report demonstrates its institutional maturity in voluntary disclosure and governance enhancement, contributing to stakeholder confidence, intergenerational equity, and sustainable national economic development.