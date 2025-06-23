Cordial's AI Platform Helps Brands Protect Margins By Predicting Customer Price Sensitivity

New Cordial EdgeTM AI feature intelligently segments customers by price responsiveness for more precise discounting, better engagement and greater profitability.

SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordial , the leading AI marketing platform helping brands win the battle for customer attention, is releasing the newest addition to its AI suite: Price Sensitivity. With U.S. profit margins declining 1.6% in 2025 and consumer sentiment at a two-and-a-half-year low , this advancement comes at a critical moment as brands grapple with mounting pressure to preserve margins amid rising costs and global tariff uncertainties.

Precision Marketing to Meet Margin Goals

With persistent inflation, shifting consumer behavior and new global tariff fluctuations threatening product margins, brands must move beyond blanket discounting to more intelligent, data-driven strategies. Nearly three-quarters of shoppers say they're already on high alert for rising costs, yet most brands still craft promotional strategies relying on guesswork, without clear insight into what individual customers truly value or their intent to purchase.

Cordial's new Price Sensitivity is designed to solve this problem. It analyzes each customer's historical behavior - such as opens, clicks, browses and purchases - to predict their intent to buy at different price points. This dynamic attribute enables marketers to personalize offers and adjust messaging, deploying discounts only where they drive meaningful impact while preserving margins to each individual shopper.

"With rising tariffs and shifting consumer expectations, brands need more than generic discounts, they need personalized offers backed by data and intelligence," said Rob Garf , SVP of Strategy and Insights at Cordial. "This new AI capability gives marketers an innovative way to drive efficiency, relevance, and ultimately, customer profitability."

By identifying which customers are truly influenced by price, brands can eliminate unnecessary promotional noise and tune in and focus efforts on high-opportunity segments. For example, marketers might target a high-sensitivity shopper with a personalized coupon or flash sale, while showing a low-sensitivity buyer premium or exclusive items at full price. This level of intent-based personalization not only protects margin but also improves customer experience and retention by listening to behavioral signals and anticipating their needs.

Cordial's Expanding AI Platform

The Price Sensitivity feature complements a suite of new Cordial Edge AI dynamic attributes launched this spring, designed to help marketers better understand their customers and increase customer value. These include:



Lifetime Value (LTV): Predicts a customer's future revenue contribution.

Average Order Value (AOV): Predicts average spend per transaction.

RFM (Recency, Frequency, Monetary): Classifies buyer loyalty and spending behavior.

Engagement Momentum: Measures the trajectory of engagement to prioritize timing. Frequency Optimization: Applies per-contact email message caps to maximize engagement and reduce fatigue.

"With margin pressure from every direction, it's more important than ever to optimize every promotion," said Molly Hartney, Chief Digital Officer at Rack Room Shoes. "Cordial's Price Sensitivity feature will provide our team a smarter way to engage customers and preserve margin, something every retailer needs right now."

All features are available as part of Cordial's expanding AI innovation roadmap.

