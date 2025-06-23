Quid Miner Is The Latest Free Cloud Mining Application, One-Click Mining Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Quid Miner launches a new mobile cloud mining app supporting BTC, DOGE, LTC and more mainstream cryptocurrencies. With zero hardware requirements and a simple interface, users can easily start efficient, secure, and eco-friendly digital asset mining. Even crypto beginners can mine with one click and explore potential returns.

Lansing, Michigan, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riding the wave of the global cryptocurrency market, Quid Miner is launching a future-oriented free cloud mining application designed to provide users with an immersive, secure and authentic experience of the cryptocurrency mining world. Through our application, users can explore the surprising world of cryptocurrency mining.

Quid Miner's new mobile APP can be operated flexibly with just a mobile phone. The platform has always been focusing on "free cloud mining", supporting multiple languages in most countries around the world, and supporting multiple cryptocurrencies such as BTC , DOGE , LTC , XRP, ETH, USDT, USDC , etc. Compared with the traditional mining industry, now you can mine in the cloud with one click in Quid Mine, abandoning the traditional mining industry.

The high cost of purchasing mining machines and the complicated maintenance and management will bring you sustainable profits.







Advantages of Quid Miner App

· Register now and get a $15 bonus.

· A user-friendly and concise user interface allows you to monitor your earnings in real time.

· Good and flexible contracts suitable for market trend selection.

Quid Miner is protected by McAfee® SECURE and Cloudflare® SECURE to ensure the security of user data.

Languages , suitable for most countries in the world.

· Supports a variety of popular currencies (such as DOGE, BTC, LTC, ETH, USDC, USDT, BCH) , etc.

· 24/7 service and uninterrupted mining machine operation.

How to join Quid Miner and start cloud mining?

Account Creation

Visit the official website quidminer.com and register with your email address to get a $15 bonus instantly.

Select Contract

Buy a contract that suits you. Quid Miner offers a variety of flexible contracts. You can choose the one that suits you best according to your situation. And start mining. Click to view more contract details.

Download the app (optional)

Download the mobile app to manage your earnings more conveniently and quickly.

Whether you are a novice to digital currency or an experienced investor, Quid Miner can help you easily obtain stable passive income. We always believe that crypto mining should not be limited to a few people, but should be a way of wealth appreciation that everyone can participate in.

In order to meet the mobile usage needs of more users, Quid Miner officially launched the official App, which supports iOS and Android systems, and has an intuitive and friendly operation interface. Users can start cloud mining, view income in real time, and manage contracts anytime and anywhere through their mobile phones, without any hardware or technical thresholds. The launch of the App makes the acquisition of encrypted assets more convenient than ever before.







Abstract:

As a global leader in cloud mining, Quid Miner has a deep background in blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. Since its establishment in the UK in 2018, it has been committed to providing efficient, secure and transparent mining services to global users. Today, the platform has more than 180 mining farms around the world, covering more than 200 countries and regions, and has won the trust and support of more than 5 million users.

In addition, Quid Miner deploys green energy data centers around the world, using renewable energy such as solar and wind to drive computing infrastructure, which not only improves energy efficiency, but also actively responds to the trend of sustainable development. We are committed to providing users with truly environmentally friendly, stable and intelligent cloud mining solutions.

Welcome to visit our official website to learn more and start your own digital wealth journey:



Click to download the app

Official email: ...

CONTACT: Libby L Grant info (at)