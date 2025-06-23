Flimp Launches Embeddable Employee Benefits AI Agent For Answering Employees' HR And Benefits Questions

MENAFN - PR Newswire)HR and benefits teams often struggle to keep up with the high volume of benefits-related questions they receive from employees throughout the year, but especially during benefits open enrollment. Flimp's new AI chatbot reduces the time spent in meetings, Q&A sessions, responding to one-off emails, calls, and other tasks related to healthcare and benefits offerings and related HR policies. It contains a core set of baseline information like common terms and definitions, to which customized employer content can be added in the form of PDFs, web-based content and links to informational or policy documents.

"In developing our Employee Benefits AI Agent, we had two audiences in mind," said Wayne Wall, CEO of Flimp. "For employees and spouses, we set out to create a tool that would quickly deliver the benefits, answers and information most relevant to their personal needs. While, for employers, we focused on producing a very secure, reliable tool that's inexpensive and can easily integrate with existing educational benefits content like guides and websites. Fortunately, our product teams were able to develop a tool that meets these different objectives in time for the upcoming open enrollment season."

The Employee Benefits AI Agent can be completely customized for employers, including its name, colors and fonts, avatar, welcome message and more. It can also be easily embedded into your Flimp-produced benefits guide, website or microsite and accessed by links, QR codes or pop-up windows. The technology also syncs automatically with any updates made to your Flimp microsite content, ensuring responses stay current without manual effort.

Summary of key product features:

– Seamless integration: Embeddable in Flimp-produced microsites, benefits guides, and websites

– Quick fact-checking: Clear, easy-to-understand responses with links to source documents

– Secure and compliant: Closed-system chatbot trained only on approved content with legal disclaimers and built-in safeguards to avoid offering advice or speculative responses

– Smart escalation: Routes unanswered questions to designated HR contact, so nothing falls through the cracks

Additional features (coming soon):

– Feedback tool: Employees can rate the chatbot's answers with a simple thumbs-up or thumbs-down to help it improve future responses.

– Real-time insights: Useful analytics highlight behavior tracking, usage trends, most-asked questions, and employee feedback, revealing potential knowledge gaps.

– Foreign-language support: Real-time responses in Spanish support diverse workforces with seamless communications.

To learn more about Flimp's new Employee Benefits AI Agent, visit or request a demo at .

About Flimp

Flimp is a premier provider of employee benefits communications, educational content, texting, and decision-support tools for employers, consultants, enrollers, and insurance carriers. Flimp offers customized content combined with white-glove managed services to employers to ensure their benefits offerings are a success. The company's technology platforms-Flimp Canvas (content creation, distribution, and tracking), Flimp Connect (text messaging), Flimp Decisions (decision support and plan analytics), and integrated Employee Benefits AI Agent-enable organizations to engage, educate, and empower employees to make better, more informed benefits decisions. Flimp serves more than 1,600 corporate clients across nearly every industry, including dozens of Fortune 500 companies. For more information or to schedule a consultation to learn about Flimp's benefits communication solutions, visit: flimp/contact .

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease. For further information, visit .

SOURCE Flimp Communications