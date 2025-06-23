Brent Barnhart And Erle Adams Celebrate As Tryturing Hits 6 Million+ Visitors As Entrepreneurs Nationwide Rush To Unlock Business Credit Without Risking Personal Assets

MENAFN - GetNews)



"At tryTuring, entrepreneurs don't just build credit-they gain leverage, protect personal assets, and unlock a clear path to sustainable business growth." - Brent Barnhart, Co-FoundertryTuring, a rising platform for business credit and financial credibility, created by Erle Adams and Brent Barnhart surpassed six million entrepreneurs and small business visitors seeking to unlock corporate credit tied to their EIN-without personal guarantees. tryTuring offers tools, structure, and exclusive resources designed to help companies grow smarter and protect personal assets. With demand surging, only a limited number of Founder pricing spots remain before standard rates take effect.





(pictured L-R) Erle Adams, CEO tryturing, Brent Barnhart, President tryturing

Sheridan, WY - In a major shift sweeping across the entrepreneurial landscape, more than six million visitors have landed on tryTuring , a growing platform that helps business owners establish Business Credit and Corporate Credit tied to their EIN-without using personal guarantees.

tryturing , founded by long-time entrepreneurs Erle Adams (CEO) and Brent Barnhart (President) , has seen explosive interest from both aspiring entrepreneurs and seasoned business professionals. With demand accelerating, tryTuring's exclusive Founder pricing is quickly approaching capacity-offering a limited number of members lifetime access before standard pricing takes effect.

"In today's economy, the difference between growth and stagnation often comes down to access to capital," said Erle Adams. "Most business owners don't realize they can build real Corporate Credit that protects their personal assets. At tryTuring, we provide the structure, tools, and credibility they need to scale with confidence," added Erle Adams.

tryTuring is more than just a credit-building tool-it's an all-in-one business success membership platform. Members gain access to a curated ecosystem of financial credibility solutions, including aged LLCs, primary tradeline reporting, business valuation tools, and a proprietary contact network known as the Magic Rolodex . From trades and trucking to tech startups and real estate firms, tryTuring serves a wide range of industries.

Designed for U.S.-based companies with 2–15 employees and annual revenues between $100,000 and $5 million, the platform is built for both new founders and experienced operators looking to grow smarter, not harder.

"There's a growing demand for real solutions-not gimmicks," said Brent Barnhart. "We built tryTuring to be the answer. Our members aren't just getting access to business credit-they're stepping into a structured, CEO-level strategy that elevates everything from funding potential to business valuation," emphasized Brent Barnhart

The timing is urgent. tryTuring's limited Founder pricing, which offers lifetime grandfathered access, is nearing full enrollment. With no contracts, cancel-anytime flexibility, and results-driven solutions, entrepreneurs are lining up to secure their spot before the price increase takes effect.

The platform's impact is already being felt in boardrooms and breakrooms across the country. Business owners who once struggled to qualify for funding or scale without risking their personal credit are now seeing measurable results-faster growth, stronger valuation, and the confidence to operate like top-tier executives.

