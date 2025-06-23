C-Suite Realigns Transformation Strategies To Navigate Complexity, Boost Efficiency And Drive Outcomes

Stock Market Symbols

CGI global research highlights maturing AI implementation, rising cloud adoption, and a shift toward fewer enterprise-level partners

MONTRÉAL, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB ), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, today released the findings of its annual global proprietary research based on discussions with more than 1,800 business and technology executives, of whom 80% are C-level. This year's research highlights three overarching insights shaping the business and technology strategies of commercial and government organizations:



Value chain evolution across industries is accelerating. Two thirds of executives cite that digitization is reshaping business models, driven by shifts in the world economic order and supply chain reconfiguration, a macro trend that has grown to 38%, up 10 percentage points from last year and 25 percentage points in the last three years.



Cost, structure, and talent constraints are hindering tangible ROI. Macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty is increasing pressure on enterprises to cut costs while accelerating digital transformation. Yet only 28% of executives noted their operating models are sufficiently agile to support digital acceleration, including the integration of emerging technologies. Given this, nearly half cited legacy systems as the top barrier to executing digital strategies. At the same time, nearly 70% cited continued challenges in recruiting and retaining the right IT talent. Despite this, two-thirds plan to maintain or increase capital expenditure next year, with over half planning to invest more than $200 million in new IT programs over three years.

Executives are more open to exploring new digital transformation approaches. With operational efficiency and modernization as top priorities, executive interest in new managed services models, application modernization and cloud continues to rise. AI implementation is increasingly viewed as a key lever to driving efficiency and innovation, with 35% of organizations implementing traditional AI, and 26% generative AI-both of which were up year-over-year.

"Executives continue to pursue ambitious digital transformation goals while navigating complexity, managing costs, and adapting to evolving workforce dynamics. Many organizations are increasingly seeking an enterprise-level partner offering not just technical expertise but also deep industry and business experience. With an insights-driven approach, CGI is that trusted partner," said François Boulanger, CGI President and CEO. "CGI's combination of local relationships and global scale with end-to-end offerings enables clients to achieve tangible business outcomes. Our robust managed services and IP solutions-particularly in modernization and AI integration-help clients close the strategy-to-execution gap through tailored transformation strategies."

As organizations continue to move from AI exploration to adoption, implementation is maturing across all industries and regions. In the 2025 findings, AI and automation emerged as the top investment priority for executives, supporting full-scale digital transformation to achieve results and create value.

"With organizations increasingly investing in AI, we are committed to guiding clients through scalable, responsible, and human-centric transformation. Our structured approach is focused on helping clients seamlessly integrate responsible AI into their operations to fuel innovation and enable smarter, data-driven decisions in an AI-powered world," said Dave Henderson, President, Intelligent Solutions and Innovation, CGI.

For additional global insights from the CGI Voice of Our Clients, as well as industry-specific insights, visit cgi/voice-of-our-clients .

About CGI Voice of Our Clients

Each year, CGI leaders around the world conduct in-depth, face-to-face interviews with business and IT executives to gather actionable insights on the trends shaping their enterprises. These conversations explore topics including strategy execution, IT modernization, talent management, cybersecurity, data, AI and cloud maturity, regulation, innovation, and sustainability. The insights inform practical roadmaps and are backed by over 1 million data points collected over five years. Learn more at cgi/voice-of-our-clients .

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2024 reported revenue is CA$14.68 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi .

