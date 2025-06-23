Strategic Partnership Between ADIO And ADPIC To Advance PPP Delivery In Abu Dhabi

New strategic framework to enhance capital planning and infrastructure execution across the emirate

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 23 June, 2025 – The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) have signed a strategic partnership agreement to establish a collaborative operating model that supports the planning, structuring, and procurement of public-private partnerships (PPPs) for infrastructure projects across the Emirate.

Witnessed by H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and ADIO, and H.E. Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, the agreement was signed by H.E. Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO and H.E. Eng. Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director General of ADPIC during the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS) 2025. The partnership introduces a unified operating model that connects the pipeline of infrastructure projects with seamless transaction execution. This integrated approach is designed to improve coordination, enable the early identification of PPP opportunities, streamline approval processes, and embed stronger accountability and governance throughout the project lifecycle.

By aligning ADPIC's mandate as the coordinating body for Abu Dhabi's infrastructure pipeline with ADIO's expertise in investor attraction, deal structuring, and infrastructure finance, the partnership creates an effective, faster, and more efficient framework for the delivery of capital projects.

H.E. Badr Al-Olama, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), said: 'This strategic partnership between ADIO and the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Center will contribute to attracting private capital to actively participate in the implementation of high-quality strategic infrastructure projects in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It also supports efforts aimed at providing an attractive and reliable investment environment for investors and empowers government entities to efficiently execute their projects and achieve their objectives”.

H.E. Eng. Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director General of ADPIC, said : 'This collaboration reflects our commitment to reimagining how infrastructure is delivered across Abu Dhabi. Public-private partnerships have the potential to unlock greater impact when guided by a clear, coordinated, and future-focused framework. Together with ADIO, we are enabling a more responsive model that connects ambition with delivery supporting government entities, attracting trusted partners, and ultimately creating lasting value for our communities.'

Effective immediately, the agreement will be governed by a unified framework of joint performance indicators and scheduled inter-agency coordination. It builds on Abu Dhabi's expanding track record of infrastructure partnerships, including a collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge to deliver three modern schools in Zayed City. Another example includes a project to install energy-efficient LED lighting across Abu Dhabi roads, implemented in partnership with the Department of Municipalities and Transport. This project will be the first initiative of its kind to be delivered through a public-private partnership model for road lighting in the GCC.

As the central authority for enabling investment and delivering infrastructure partnerships, ADIO continues to lead the development of scalable, high-impact projects that reinforce Abu Dhabi's position as a globally competitive, investor-friendly economy.