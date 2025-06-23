Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
S. Korea's President Orders Emergency Response System Over 'Urgent' Mideast Situation

2025-06-23 06:02:04
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Seoul: South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung on Monday instructed the presidential office and all ministries to be put under an emergency response system in order to address heightened tensions in the Middle East following US strikes on Iran's nuclear sites.

In his first meeting with senior presidential aides since taking office, Lee said that tensions in the Middle East are deepening global uncertainty, which is directly impacting South Korea's economy. He pointed to the effects on financial markets, currency exchange rates, and capital flows.

He also directed ministries to consider including additional measures to address the Middle East crisis in the upcoming supplementary budget, if necessary, according to (Yonhap) news agency.

It marks the first meeting of its kind since Lee's inauguration on June 4.

