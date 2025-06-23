S. Korea's President Orders Emergency Response System Over 'Urgent' Mideast Situation
Seoul: South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung on Monday instructed the presidential office and all ministries to be put under an emergency response system in order to address heightened tensions in the Middle East following US strikes on Iran's nuclear sites.
In his first meeting with senior presidential aides since taking office, Lee said that tensions in the Middle East are deepening global uncertainty, which is directly impacting South Korea's economy. He pointed to the effects on financial markets, currency exchange rates, and capital flows.
He also directed ministries to consider including additional measures to address the Middle East crisis in the upcoming supplementary budget, if necessary, according to (Yonhap) news agency.
It marks the first meeting of its kind since Lee's inauguration on June 4.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment