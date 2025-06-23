Nobel Biocare And 3Shape Announce Strategic Distribution Partnership

MENAFN - PR Newswire) 3Shape's TRIOSscanners are widely recognized for their accuracy, ease of use, and patient-friendly scanning experience. This distribution agreement brings together 3Shape's innovative scanning technology with Nobel Biocare's trusted heritage in implant-based restorations and prosthetics, offering customers a streamlined digital workflow from scan to final restoration.

Nobel Biocare will become an official distributor of 3Shape's TRIOS® intraoral scanners.

Post thi

At the same time, we would like to emphasize that the DEXIS IS scanner remains a core element of our offering - an enduring symbol of our strong and strategic partnership with DEXIS. This dual approach not only enhances the range of cutting-edge tools available to dental professionals but also reaffirms our pledge to quality care and innovation, instilling confidence among our customers and key stakeholders, including our valued Envista investors.

"At Nobel Biocare, our mission is to redefine what is possible in Dental care by empowe ring clinicians through innovatio n" said Rosemary O'Neill, VP/GM Procera and Digital Solutions "By partnering with 3Shape and distributing TRIOS scanners, we're enabling our customers to access one of the most advanced intraoral scanning solutions available, supported by Nobel Biocare's expertise and service network."

Key benefits of the partnership include:



Seamless integration of TRIOS scanners with Nobel Biocare's digital workflows



Bringing together two premium brands to deliver treatment efficiencies, predictability and reduced time to teeth - transforming patients lives through our superior products and solutions

Access to world-class training and educational resources to ensure clinical success

"We are excited to collaborate with Nobel Biocare to expand access to TRIOS," said John Cusack, Chief Commercial Officer at 3Shape. "This partnership ensures more dental professionals can benefit from a proven digital solution that enhances patient care and practice efficiency."

TRIOS scanners will be available in select markets for purchase through Nobel Biocare by end June 2025. For more information, please contact your local Nobel Biocare representative.

About Nobel Biocare

Nobel Biocare is a world leader in implant-based dental restorations. Our mission is to empower dental professionals to provide exceptional care through innovative solutions and clinical support.

About 3Shape

3Shape is a global innovator in digital dentistry, empowering dental professionals to provide superior dental care for every patient, every time. Its award-winning digital solutions advance and connect practices and labs. Founded in Denmark in 2000, 3Shape employs more than 2,200 dedicated professionals, who together serve customers in 100+ countries. Private equity fund EQT has been a shareholder since 2022. For more information, visit .

Media contact:

Lauren Meinhardt

[email protected]

SOURCE Nobel Biocare