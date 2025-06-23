Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Today's markets analysis on behalf of Konstantinos Chrysikos Head of Customer Relationship Management at Kudotrade


(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) 23rd June 2025
The US Dollar rose on Monday as investors sought safety following coordinated US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. The unexpected move marks a significant escalation in the Israel–Iran conflict and has reawakened concerns about regional instability, potential retaliation and disruption of oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz. While markets had hoped for a diplomatic pause after President Tru’p’s remarks last Friday, the latest developments suggest a more aggressive posture from Washington.
Domestically, the Fed maintained its data-dependent stance. The updated projections revealed a stagflationary tilt, with higher inflation and slower growth expected into 2025. Chair Powell and other officials, including San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, warned that tariffs could push inflation higher, which could support leaving interest rates on hold and support the dollar.
Meanwhile, the US 10-year note held near 4.4%. Yields could remain exposed to geopolitical developments as a risk-off sentiment could drive demand for US Treasuries. Looking ahead, markets could monitor t’day’s PMI and housing data, while geopolitical developments could remain a source of risks for the market.

