This Startup Is Disrupting Traditional Tech Outsourcing With AI-Powered Teams

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As global IT spending heads toward an estimated $5.74 trillion in 2025, one aspect of the sector remains largely unchanged: the outsourcing model. Even with the rapid advancements in AI technology, many IT service providers still rely on a decades old playbook - one that emphasizes headcount, billable hours, and one-size-fits-all delivery. A startup founded in 2018, EMB Global , is betting that the future looks very different.

The company, which has raised over $25 million to date and operates across 23 countries, has built a delivery framework that blends proprietary artificial intelligence with highly specialized human expertise. Its goal: to replace static, resource-heavy outsourcing with leaner, faster, and more adaptive teams.

At the center of EMB's model is Aura , a proprietary AI agent powered by Small Language Models (SLMs) trained on industry-specific and regionally contextual datasets. According to the company, Aura now automates up to 80% of key functions, from requirement gathering to project management workflows, dramatically reducing manual overhead and time to delivery.

Human expertise still plays a critical role. EMB Global works with a distributed network of more than 1,500 boutique agencies, each selected for domain alignment, allowing the company to bring both speed and specificity to projects across sectors like fintech, healthcare, logistics, and retail.

"We're not in this to deliver code," says Rohan Barua , Co-founder of EMB Global and a Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia honoree.

He is blunt about the state of the industry. "The legacy outsourcing model was built for a different era-one where inefficiency was profitable and nuance didn't matter. That doesn't cut it anymore."

As EMB expands into the U.S. market, its positioning is clear: fewer layers, faster execution, and solutions built around real business goals-not headcount.

"I've spoken to our customers and found out that, on average, we helped them reduce delivery times by 52% and cut costs by around 35%, " says Nishant Behl , Founder and CEO of EMB Global. A member of the Forbes Technology Council, he adds, "But more importantly, we're giving them tech capabilities that were once the exclusive domain of tech giants."

Of the company's total funding, $5 million has been set aside specifically to scale its AI infrastructure, which is a part of a broader effort to support growing demand for personalized, high-impact technology partnerships. The company has also earmarked an additional $25 million over the next two years to accelerate the development and deployment of its AI capabilities.

With global enterprise AI spend projected to reach $644 billion by 2025, a 76.4% increase over 2024, EMB Global is carving out a distinct space in the market - where automation is intelligently paired with deep, domain-specific expertise.

"Our objective," Behl adds, "is to make advanced technology not just available, but usable, cost-effective, context-aware, and aligned with tangible business outcomes."

For more information, visit

Media Contact:

Ata Suhail | [email protected]

Logo:

SOURCE EMB Global

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED