Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Launch Of Ixcrypto Fixing EOD Indexes On 2 July 2025


2025-06-23 04:04:34
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 June 2025 - IX Asia Indexes, the index business arm of IX Capital International Limited, is pleased to announce the official launch of the ixCrypto Fixing EOD Index* on 2nd July 2025, a new extended benchmark solution designed to meet the growing demand for digital asset valuations in local currencies across Asia. Prior to this, in March 2022, IX Asia Indexes introduced 13 USD-denominated ixCrypto Spot Price Indexes, calculated as the average across 10 quarterly selected leading cryptocurrency exchanges to support fund managers' pricing needs.

This ixCrypto Fixing EOD Indexes launch marks a major expansion of IX Asia Indexes' offerings, delivering daily spot-fixed values for five major benchmarks-including the ixCrypto Index, ixBitcoin Index, ixEthereum Index, and the spot price indexes for Bitcoin & Ethereum. (See Appendix 1)

With increasing institutional and retail participation in digital assets across Asia, investors demand for benchmarks that reflect crypto market values in local currencies and at regionally relevant times. The ixCrypto Fixing EOD Indexes datapack is built precisely to serve that need-helping users to better assess digital asset performance in their domestic market context. By applying official exchange rates published by respective local monetary authorities against the U.S. dollar, the ixCrypto fixing EOD indexes provides a fair and standardized daily mark-to-market reference across 13 currencies, including HKD, JPY, KRW, TWD, VND, INR, IDR, AUD, AED, THB, SGD, EUR, and GBP.

Subscribers can download an Excel datasheet from our website featuring:
  • Index values for 5 benchmarks in 13 currencies
  • Applied FX rates with GMT and local timestamps
  • Multi-sheet tabbed format for efficient use

Our ixCrypto Fixing EOD Indexes datapack for each currency is scheduled to be computed 15 minutes after the closing of each respective local financial market session for the day, and the downloadable datasheet is promptly updated from 1:15 p.m to 4:15 a.m after midnight in Hong Kong time. We recommend that subscribers retrieve the latest version from our website after each local market close to access the latest ixCrypto Fixing EOD Index datapack. Full details of each of 13 currencies crypto index fixing time can be found in Appendix 2.

This product is ideal for asset managers, data platforms, analysts, and institutions requiring localized, auditable benchmarks for valuation and structuring.

To learn more about the index series, subscription terms, or partnership opportunities, please contact us at our email: ... , our website: . Real-time index data can be accessed via Bloomberg terminal with IXCI .

*EOD refers to End-of-Day. See Appendix 2 for EOD times

Appendix 1
The 5 Major Benchmark Indexes List
Index Full Name
IX Asia Indexes Official Index Code
Bloomberg Code
Bloomberg Code (delayed)
Nasdaq Code
ixCrypto Index
IXCI
IXCI
IXCI2
.IXCI
ixBitcoin Index
IXBI
IXCBI
IXCBI2
.IXBI
ixEthereum Index
IXEI
IXCEI
IXCEI2
.IXEI
ixBitcoin Spot Price Index
IXBTC
IXBTC
IXBTC2
--
ixEthereum Spot Price Index
IXETH
IXETH
IXETH2
--

Appendix 2
IX Asia ixCrypto Fixing EOD Index Datasheet Update Local Time Schedule
Currency
Currency Code
Timezone Code
Market Closing EOD Time (Local Timezone)*
Fixing Time using EOD prices (Local Timezone)**
Fixing Time using EOD prices (HKT)
Hong Kong Dollars
HKD
HKT
16:00
16:15
16:15
Japanese Yen
JPY
JST
15:00
15:15
14:15
Korean Won
KRW
KST
15:30
15:45
14:45
Taiwan Dollar
TWD
TST
13:30
13:45
13:45
Vietnamese Dong
VND
ICT
15:00
15:15
16:15
Indian Rupees
INR
IST
15:30
15:45
18:15
Indonesian Rupiah
IDR
WIB
16:00
16:15
17:15
Australian Dollar
AUD
AUST
16:00
16:15
14:15
UAE Dirham
AED
GST
15:00
15:15
19:15
Thai Bhat
THB
ICT
16:30
16:45
17:45
Singapore Dollar
SGD
SGT
17:00
17:15
17:15
Euro
EUR
CEST
17:30
17:45
23:45
Great Britain Pound
GBP
GMT
16:30
16:45
00:45
United States Dollar
USD
ET
16:00
16:15
04:15

* Market Closing Time refers to the time when the local financial exchange market closes at the end of day trading.

** Fixing Time using EOD prices refers to the time when the crypto fixing EOD index values are calculated and the datapack is updated approximately.
For reference, 15:15 for JPY means that the ixCrypto fixing index values for 5 selected indexes in JPY are calculated based on 15:00 JST EOD prices and then made available into the datapack at 15:15 JST.

