Launch Of Ixcrypto Fixing EOD Indexes On 2 July 2025
|
Index Full Name
|
IX Asia Indexes Official Index Code
|
Bloomberg Code
|
Bloomberg Code (delayed)
|
Nasdaq Code
| ixCrypto Index
| IXCI
| IXCI
| IXCI2
| .IXCI
| ixBitcoin Index
| IXBI
| IXCBI
| IXCBI2
| .IXBI
| ixEthereum Index
| IXEI
| IXCEI
| IXCEI2
| .IXEI
| ixBitcoin Spot Price Index
| IXBTC
| IXBTC
| IXBTC2
| --
| ixEthereum Spot Price Index
| IXETH
| IXETH
| IXETH2
| --
Appendix 2
IX Asia ixCrypto Fixing EOD Index Datasheet Update Local Time Schedule
|
Currency
|
Currency Code
|
Timezone Code
|
Market Closing EOD Time (Local Timezone)*
|
Fixing Time using EOD prices (Local Timezone)**
|
Fixing Time using EOD prices (HKT)
| Hong Kong Dollars
| HKD
| HKT
| 16:00
| 16:15
| 16:15
| Japanese Yen
| JPY
| JST
| 15:00
| 15:15
| 14:15
| Korean Won
| KRW
| KST
| 15:30
| 15:45
| 14:45
| Taiwan Dollar
| TWD
| TST
| 13:30
| 13:45
| 13:45
| Vietnamese Dong
| VND
| ICT
| 15:00
| 15:15
| 16:15
| Indian Rupees
| INR
| IST
| 15:30
| 15:45
| 18:15
| Indonesian Rupiah
| IDR
| WIB
| 16:00
| 16:15
| 17:15
| Australian Dollar
| AUD
| AUST
| 16:00
| 16:15
| 14:15
| UAE Dirham
| AED
| GST
| 15:00
| 15:15
| 19:15
| Thai Bhat
| THB
| ICT
| 16:30
| 16:45
| 17:45
| Singapore Dollar
| SGD
| SGT
| 17:00
| 17:15
| 17:15
| Euro
| EUR
| CEST
| 17:30
| 17:45
| 23:45
| Great Britain Pound
| GBP
| GMT
| 16:30
| 16:45
| 00:45
| United States Dollar
| USD
| ET
| 16:00
| 16:15
| 04:15
* Market Closing Time refers to the time when the local financial exchange market closes at the end of day trading.
** Fixing Time using EOD prices refers to the time when the crypto fixing EOD index values are calculated and the datapack is updated approximately.
For reference, 15:15 for JPY means that the ixCrypto fixing index values for 5 selected indexes in JPY are calculated based on 15:00 JST EOD prices and then made available into the datapack at 15:15 JST.
