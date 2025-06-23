Uzbekistan, Pakistan Take Major Step Forward With New Action Plan
“We discussed the growing momentum in Uzbekistan–Pakistan relations and outlined concrete steps to further deepen our multifaceted cooperation - in trade, investment, transport and logistics, education, and cultural exchange. We reaffirmed Uzbekistan's strong commitment to the effective implementation of all agreements reached at the highest level,” Baxtiyor Saidov wrote on X.
“Importantly, we signed an Action Plan between our governments to accelerate the realization of key projects and initiatives - a practical mechanism to translate strategic decisions into tangible outcomes,” he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment