Uzbekistan, Pakistan Take Major Step Forward With New Action Plan

2025-06-23 03:06:08
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 23. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Baxtiyor Saidov, met with Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, and Senator of Pakistan, where the two sides signed an Action Plan to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance cooperation between their governments, Trend reports.

“We discussed the growing momentum in Uzbekistan–Pakistan relations and outlined concrete steps to further deepen our multifaceted cooperation - in trade, investment, transport and logistics, education, and cultural exchange. We reaffirmed Uzbekistan's strong commitment to the effective implementation of all agreements reached at the highest level,” Baxtiyor Saidov wrote on X.

“Importantly, we signed an Action Plan between our governments to accelerate the realization of key projects and initiatives - a practical mechanism to translate strategic decisions into tangible outcomes,” he added.

