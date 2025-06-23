Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
RPost Launches Developer-Friendly Cloud Platform for Secure, Authenticated Email Messaging

2025-06-23 02:20:38
(MENAFN- RPost) RPost, a leader in secure electronic messaging and e-signature services, has unveiled a powerful new cloud platform tailored for developers building secure and compliant messaging applications. The RPost Cloud provides access to APIs that enable advanced features like encryption, signature, authentication, and analytics. Designed for high-value communications, this platform allows apps to route sensitive messages through a secure processing engine that returns real-time delivery, use, and audit data.

With more than 70 integrated services focused on messaging security and compliance, the RPost Cloud empowers IT teams and developers to deploy granular message control and gain deep visibility into usage and risks. Whether using SMTP or HTTPS, developers can embed robust authentication and compliance features into their workflows, unlocking new monetization opportunities through per-transaction or user-based revenue models.

