Novo Nordisk Gains Ground In Obesity Race As Amycretin, Wegovy Show Significant Weight Loss

Novo Nordisk is likely to draw investor attention on Monday after the company said it is moving forward with the oral and subcutaneous forms of its investigational obesity drug amycretin following early clinical studies showing up to 24.3% weight loss.

In addition, the company reported a 21% mean weight loss in a higher dose cohort of the 7.2 mg formulation of Wegovy (semaglutide) in the Phase 3b STEP UP trial.

Amycretin functions as a combined long-acting agonist for GLP-1 and amylin receptors.

A phase 1b/2a trial of 125 overweight or obese adults showed that the subcutaneous injection of the highest dose (60 mg weekly) was associated with a mean 24.3% weight loss after 36 weeks compared to 1.1% for placebo.

A separate phase 1 trial of once-daily oral amycretin showed that the 100 mg dose was associated with a 13.1% mean weight loss after 12 weeks.

Neither study showed a plateau in weight loss.

The study results appeared in The Lancet and will be shown at the 85th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA).

Participants in the 72-week STEP UP trial who received the increased Wegovy dose of 7.2 mg experienced a mean weight reduction of 21%, while a third of them reached 25% body weight loss.

Adults with obesity (without diabetes) participated in the trial.

Adverse events were consistent with previous semaglutide studies and primarily gastrointestinal, with most events mild to moderate.

Novo said it will seek regulatory approval for a new dose of Wegovy and described the results of both programs as part of a strategy to broaden the options for treating obesity.

The advancement of amycretin, a dual GLP-1 and amylin receptor agonist, alongside new data from a higher dose of Wegovy, underscores the company's push to solidify its leadership in weight management treatments.

On Sunday, Novo said its investigational weight-loss drug CagriSema - which showed underwhelming results last year - met both co-primary endpoints in a Phase 3 trial, showing clinically meaningful and statistically significant weight loss over 68 weeks in adults with obesity or overweight - and no diabetes.

Among participants taking CagriSema plus lifestyle interventions, over 40% lost over a quarter of their weight, while 23.1% shed more than 30%.

In a further boost, a federal judge upheld the FDA's decision to remove Ozempic and Wegovy from the drug shortage list, limiting compounders' ability to manufacture copies and reinforcing Novo Nordisk's control over semaglutide supply.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bearish' amid 'low' message volume.

Novo Nordisk shares closed down 0.3% at $73.77 on Friday, but rose 0.7% to $74.26 in after-hours trading.

The stock has declined 15.7% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.