Preparations Underway For Launch Of Irbidamman, Jerashamman Bus Routes

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Transport Wissam Tahtamouni on Sunday inspected final preparations for the official launch of two key intercity bus routes Irbid–Amman and Jerash–Amman.

These routes form part of the first phase of a national project to enhance public transportation between Amman and major provincial centres, Al Rai newspaper reported.

The visit aimed to assess the technical and operational readiness of the routes ahead of their official launch.

Tahtamouni reviewed bus readiness, infrastructure, and service arrangements to ensure smooth operations and a positive passenger experience.

The Irbid–Amman route will operate on two main corridors: one from the North Terminal in Irbid via Jordan Street, and another via Sweileh and the University of Jordan.

The service will use modern buses equipped with GPS tracking and a digital scheduling system to ensure consistent timing and efficient fare collection.

Tahtamouni stressed the importance of adhering to the highest standards of efficiency, reliability, and discipline in service delivery.

She noted that clear public information about schedules, stop locations, and frequency is essential for building public trust and encouraging greater use of public transport.

Full-scale operations for both routes are expected to begin between July and August, following the completion of the trial period, which aims to ensure operational stability and infrastructure readiness.

The project, implemented by the Ministry of Transport and the Land Transport Regulatory Commission in cooperation with the Greater Amman Municipality, is part of a broader effort to modernise public transportation across Jordan.

It aims to connect the capital with governorates including Irbid, Jerash, Balqa, and Karak.

Trial operations for the Salt–Amman and Karak–Amman routes are set to begin at a later stage, once the necessary buses and fare collection systems are in place.