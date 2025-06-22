Finthrive Introduces Agentic AI At HFMA 2025 To Help Customers Transform Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Performance

Company to also highlight advancements in denials and underpayments management and speak to the measurable impact of RCM technology adoption

DENVER, June 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FinThrive, Inc. , a leading healthcare revenue management software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider, will have a significant presence at the 2025 Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) Annual Conference, which will take place June 22-25 in Denver, Colorado. With high-profile speaking engagements, live demonstrations of cutting-edge solutions, and Agentic AI-driven innovation, FinThrive will showcase how its revenue cycle management platform helps healthcare organizations modernize operations, reduce friction and more strategically and proactively recover revenue.

Advancements in Artificial Intelligence – Agentic AI

FinThrive is expanding its suite of AI, machine learning (ML), generative AI, and robotic process automation (RPA) tools with the launch of Agentic AI capabilities, a next-generation innovation in healthcare revenue cycle management. Unlike traditional revenue cycle automation tools that rely on predefined rules, agentic AI introduces intelligent digital agents capable of autonomous decision-making, dynamic workflow optimization, and complex task execution. These capabilities enable providers to recover revenue faster, reduce operational friction, and adapt to payer behavior in real time.

In addition to Agentic AI, FinThrive incorporates AI Machine Learning, Generative AI and RPA across its platform to optimize the revenue cycle from cash flow forecasting to prior authorization determination to expediting contract loading. FinThrive's cloud infrastructure and data lake allow for a broad array of use cases to be delivered and enhance existing RCM solutions.

FinThrive leverages a broad integration across revenue cycle workflows, scalable payer connections, and a real-time data fabric layer that continuously analyzes trends for optimized execution. This differentiated approach ensures agentic AI delivers not just automation, but intelligent, enterprise-wide transformation across revenue operations.

Agentic AI delivers significant advantages across the revenue cycle by enabling intelligent, autonomous operations. It allows digital agents to prioritize accounts, flag incomplete documentation, and apply real-time coding corrections. Complex tasks like payer rule adjustments, eligibility checks, and prior authorization determinations are streamlined through end-to-end automation. The system continuously learns by monitoring payer behavior, integrating feedback loops, and refining execution strategies dynamically – this reduces manual workloads, boosts staff productivity, and enables teams to focus on higher-value activities. At the same time, Agentic AI strengthens compliance by ensuring all documentation and AI-generated content align with regulatory standards.

Agentic AI is a key element of a new intelligent data platform FinThrive is launching at the HFMA Annual Conference. This future-ready foundation is the modern operating system for revenue cycle transformation, bringing AI, analytics, and automation together to deliver faster insights, greater accuracy, and measurable performance improvement.

By embedding intelligent decision-making and automation across the entire revenue lifecycle, FinThrive will empower healthcare organizations to operate more efficiently, recover revenue faster, and adapt at scale in an evolving payer environment.

Agentic AI is only one component of a comprehensive, tech-forward infrastructure FinThrive will launch tomorrow at the conference. This exciting innovation establishes FinThrive as the modern foundation for exponential value creation in healthcare revenue operations, enabling AI, automation, and analytics to work better, faster, and at scale.

As FinThrive continues to innovate, multiple AI-driven agents are slated for release in the future. FinThrive's commitment to redefining revenue cycle management through Agentic AI empowers providers to work smarter, recover revenue faster, and drive operational excellence.

RCMTAM: Modernization with Measurable Impact

During a breakout presentation titled, Connecting RCM Technology Adoption & Modernization Patterns to Financial Performance , Evan Goad, FinThrive's Chief Growth Officer will be joined by Mike Vigo, Chief Revenue Cycle Officer at UC San Diego Health, to share how leading organizations have utilized the results of the RCMTAM in the past year, highlight best practices for financial improvement and what they see for the future of the technology modernization journey.

Developed in partnership with HFMA, the RCMTAM is the industry's first company-agnostic benchmarking model designed to help providers assess and prioritize technology investments. Since its launch in late 2023, more than 150 organizations have completed the RCMTAM assessment, with two achieving the coveted Stage 5 level, signifying end-to-end optimization and advanced revenue intelligence.

The presentation will occur on June 23 from 3:00 to 3:50 p.m. at Mile High 2A & 3A.

Onsite Debut: Denials & Underpayments Analyzer

Attendees will also get a first look at FinThrive's new Denials & Underpayments Analyzer. The AI-powered tool helps providers convert payer data noise into actionable financial insights, pinpointing denial patterns, underpayment trends, and high-value recovery opportunities. Live demonstrations will be available throughout the event at the FinThrive booth.

Visit FinThrive at Booth #631 during HFMA 2025 to explore the latest innovations, connect with our experts and experience what's next in healthcare revenue transformation.

About FinThrive

FinThrive helps healthcare organizations increase revenue, reduce costs, expand cash collections and ensure regulatory compliance across the entire revenue cycle continuum. Providing one of healthcare's most comprehensive revenue cycle management SaaS platforms, FinThrive's holistic approach to intelligent revenue management offers patient access, charge integrity, claims management, contract management, AI machine learning, generative and agentic AI, robotic process automation, data and analytics, and education solutions. Three out of five U.S. hospitals and health systems are using FinThrive today. For more information, visit finthrive .

