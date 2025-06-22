403
BRICS Expands Global Role with Major Projects
(MENAFN) The BRICS alliance has embarked on significant collaborative ventures across key industries including atomic energy, aerospace, artificial intelligence, and more, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
During his address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday, Putin highlighted that the bloc is establishing itself as a leader in what he described as "human-centric industries."
According to the Russian leader, BRICS nations are initiating “major projects to improve the living environment” and are advancing “large-scale initiatives in nuclear energy and aviation, in the field of new materials and the IT industry, in robotics and artificial intelligence.”
These efforts reflect the group’s ambitions to influence the development of cutting-edge sectors that directly impact daily life.
Formed in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, BRICS expanded in 2010 to include South Africa.
In 2024, the alliance welcomed new full members: Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, and later, Indonesia.
Furthermore, more than 30 additional states have submitted applications seeking to join the organization, signaling its rising appeal on the global stage.
Putin noted that the total trade volume among BRICS nations has “already exceeded a trillion dollars and continues to grow.”
He emphasized the grouping’s guiding values of “consensus, parity, mutual interest, and openness,” asserting that the alliance will continue to gain strength as it expands.
“Russia invites partners to contribute to shaping a new global growth model, to jointly ensure the prosperity of our countries and the stable development of the entire world for many, many years to come,” Putin concluded, extending an open invitation to further collaboration.
