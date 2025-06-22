UAE: Cybercriminal Arrested For Trying To Embezzle Dh2.8 Million In Phishing Scam
The Sharjah Police have arrested a 32-year-old man who tried to embezzle Dh2.8 million after hacking an advertisement company's bank account. The Asian suspect committed the cyber fraud through phishing, the police said.
Lt.-Col. Muhammad bin Haider, acting head of the Buhaira Comprehensive Police Station, said the suspect was arrested within eight hours of the complaint being filed.Recommended For You Passwords hacked worldwide: UAE companies urged to boost IT security
The officer said the advertisement company's director registered a complaint with the police on August 17 that its account had been hacked and that the suspect withdrew an amount of Dh1.1 million.
Lt.-Col. Muhammad said the suspect hacked the victim's account and found out about a Dh2.8 million transaction that was to happen from a company in a Gulf country. He then sent a mail, asking the said company to transfer the amount to another bank account. The company did not realise that the account was hacked and approved the transaction.
The suspect withdrew Dh1.1 million through transactions at multiple branches.
A police team formed to investigate the crime tracked the suspect and arrested him before he could withdraw the rest of the amount. The police arrested him red-handed while attempting to withdraw more money. He has confessed to his crime and the police have referred him to the public prosecution for further investigations.
ALSO READ:
Dubai: Expat jailed for slapping suspect fleeing from police
Illegal massage centres in Dubai: 5.9 million cards seized, 870 people arrested
Lt.-Col. Muhammad called on the owners of companies and private institutions to ensure that their e-banking systems comply with the approved information security standards and specifications.
He stressed on the importance of following up on bank accounts, verifying banking transactions, and monitoring any suspicious or unfamiliar activities. He also advised that companies introduce additional safety measures to prevent unauthorised transfers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment