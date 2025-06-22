403
Crude Oil Prices Surge to Multi-Month High on Escalating Middle East Tensions
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Arak heavy water reactor, while confrontation continued.
The primary concern for oil markets remains the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint seeing roughly 20% of global crude flows. Fears of military escalation and potential disruption to this vital artery could leave markets on edge.
EIA data released Wednesday added to bullish sentiment, showing a sharp 11.5 million-barrel drop in U.S. crude inventories, sustaining US demand expectations.
However, further gains may be capped as the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday but maintained a cautious stance on future cuts. This helped lift the U.S. dollar to a one-week high, which could limit upside in crude prices despite strong underlying demand and geopolitical risk.
If this bullish trend persists, net oil exporters like Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Mexico, and Brazil could experience higher fiscal revenues, potentially supporting local currencies.”
