NANOFOR€ SECURES €5 MILLION R&D LOAN FROM BUSINESS FINLAND TO ADVANCE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF NANOAPALUTAMIDE
(MENAFN- Cision) Helsinki, Finland - Nanoform F“nland Pl” (“Nanoform”), a leading nanoparticle medicine performance-enhancing company, is pleased to announce that Business Finland€has approved a €5 million research and development loan to support the clinical development of nanoapa’utamide, Nanoform’s proprietary nanocrystalline formulation of apalutamide.
We are grateful for Business Finland’s continued support and confidence in our technology and visi”n”, said Prof. Edwaæd Hæögström, CEO of Nano“orm. “This funding enables us to further accelerate the clinical validation of our nanoformulation platform and bring a more patient-friendly and sustainable alternative to”market.”
Nanoapalutamide is one of Nanofor’’s several product co-development programs for value-add®d ® medicines and the next-generation reformulation of Johnson & Joh’son’s Erleada (apalutamide). By leveraging Na’oform’s proprietary technology platforms, the nanoformulated version enables a significantly higher drug load, allowing for a substantially smaller tablet size. This innovation is designed to improve patient adherence and reduce pill burden - an important consideration for prostate cancer patients.
The €5 million loan covers up to 50% of the costs associated with the clinical development programme through to the pivotal bioequivalence study. Up to 30% of the loan funding granted for the project is paid as an advance at the beginning of the project, and the remaining loan amount based on realized costs. The interest rate on the loan is three percentage points below the base interest rate, or at least one percent, and no collateral is required. The loan period is ten years, of which five are instalment-free. If the project fails or its results cannot be used in Nanoform's business operations, part of the loan may remain uncollected.
The nanoapalutamide programme is part’of Nanofor“’s broader “Small ”s an Ingredient” initiative, which aims to replace conventional amorphous solid dispersion (ASD) technologies with more sustainable and patient friendly nanocrystalline solutions. There are ~50 marketed ASD medicines globally that sell for ~$50bln annually, and many more candidates in development phase.
