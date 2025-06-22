403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ashoka University Ranked No. 1 in India by IIRF; Earns Global Recognition from QS World University Rankings 2026
(MENAFN- Avian We) New Delhi, June 20, 2025: Ashoka University has earned significant national and international recognition in 2025, reaffirming its position as one of India’s leading institutions for higher education. The University has been ranked No. 1 in India by the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) 2025 in two prestigious categories: New Age Private University (Overall) and Private Universities Good for Arts, Science, Research and Humanities. This is the second consecutive year that the University has topped the IIRF rankings, reflecting strong endorsement of its excellence in pedagogy, research, placement performance, and future orientation.
Adding to this achievement, Ashoka University has made its entry on the global stage through the prestigious Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2026, securing a rank in the 1201+ band globally, out of 8,467 institutions evaluated. The QS World University Rankings evaluates the top universities based on indicators such as academic reputation, faculty student ratio, international faculty and students, sustainability, international research network, among others, recognising institutions for their commitment to academic excellence and global relevance.
In QS World Rankings, Ashoka has a commendable rank of 672 in Faculty Student Ratio parameter and has also done well on other parameters like Academic Reputation and Employer Reputation securing a rank of 701+.
Moreover, Ashoka University is one of the 54 Indian Institutes to feature in the ranking this year and is among the 8 new entrants from India. The University has emerged among the top Indian institutions on several key indicators—
● No.10 in International Faculty
● No. 11 in International Students and International Student Diversity,
● No. 16 in Faculty Student Ratio
Prof. Somak Raychaudhury, Vice-Chancellor, Ashoka University said, “Our continued No. 1 ranking in IIRF and strong performance in QS World University Rankings reflects our academic depth, institutional value and the importance we give to both educational outcomes and social impact. We’ve built an institution where our focus on interdisciplinary pedagogy, academic excellence, intellectual rigour, and social impact shapes a research ecosystem that is designed to solve real-world challenges.”
Established just a decade ago in 2014, Ashoka University’s growing global recognition reflects the university’s bold academic vision, commitment to interdisciplinary learning, and its ability to reimagine higher education for the 21st century – which involves a culture of critical inquiry, inclusive excellence, and real-world impact.
Adding to this achievement, Ashoka University has made its entry on the global stage through the prestigious Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2026, securing a rank in the 1201+ band globally, out of 8,467 institutions evaluated. The QS World University Rankings evaluates the top universities based on indicators such as academic reputation, faculty student ratio, international faculty and students, sustainability, international research network, among others, recognising institutions for their commitment to academic excellence and global relevance.
In QS World Rankings, Ashoka has a commendable rank of 672 in Faculty Student Ratio parameter and has also done well on other parameters like Academic Reputation and Employer Reputation securing a rank of 701+.
Moreover, Ashoka University is one of the 54 Indian Institutes to feature in the ranking this year and is among the 8 new entrants from India. The University has emerged among the top Indian institutions on several key indicators—
● No.10 in International Faculty
● No. 11 in International Students and International Student Diversity,
● No. 16 in Faculty Student Ratio
Prof. Somak Raychaudhury, Vice-Chancellor, Ashoka University said, “Our continued No. 1 ranking in IIRF and strong performance in QS World University Rankings reflects our academic depth, institutional value and the importance we give to both educational outcomes and social impact. We’ve built an institution where our focus on interdisciplinary pedagogy, academic excellence, intellectual rigour, and social impact shapes a research ecosystem that is designed to solve real-world challenges.”
Established just a decade ago in 2014, Ashoka University’s growing global recognition reflects the university’s bold academic vision, commitment to interdisciplinary learning, and its ability to reimagine higher education for the 21st century – which involves a culture of critical inquiry, inclusive excellence, and real-world impact.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment