Global School Management Announces Strategic Growth Investment from BDT & MSD Partners
(MENAFN- FinMark Communications) June 21, 2025 – McLean, Virginia – Global School Management (GSM), a leading global education and technology company, today announced a strategic growth investment from BDT & MSD Partners. The investment will support GSM’s continued international expansion and further development of its integrated online platform and curriculum offerings.
Founded by Ron Packard in 2014, GSM’s mission is to deliver a world class American, British, and International Baccalaureate education to children from zero to 18 years old anywhere in the world, in a brick-and-mortar, online, or hybrid modality that best meets the needs of each student. Safanad, a principal investor and business builder focused on integrated investment and operational excellence across multiple sectors, served as the founding investor in GSM.
Today, the company operates more than 190 schools and serves approximately 55,000 K-12 students across the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. GSM is recognized for its fully integrated AMP ecosystem, a proprietary platform that combines curriculum development, advanced reporting and analytics, and scalable operations to deliver exceptional student outcomes across diverse geographies and learning environments.
Ron Packard, Founder and CEO of GSM, said: “This investment marks a new chapter in GSM’s growth journey. With the continued backing of Safanad and strategic support from BDT & MSD, we will further scale our model to meet the growing global demand for high-quality education through cutting-edge technology and curriculum.”
“We are proud to welcome BDT & MSD as an investor alongside us in GSM,” added Kamal Bahamdan, Founder and CEO of Safanad. “This partnership reflects our shared vision for the future of education and our deep respect for the GSM team’s innovative approach.”
BDT & MSD is a merchant bank that works with business owners and founders to support their long-term strategic and financial goals. The firm’s investment reflects its conviction in GSM’s differentiated education offering and experienced leadership.
“We are pleased to support GSM’s mission of enabling access to high-quality education at scale,” said Chris Gleysteen, Managing Director at BDT & MSD. “We have great admiration for what Ron and the GSM team have built and look forward to our partnership with Safanad to fuel this next phase of GSM’s growth.”
