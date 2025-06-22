We Won't Be As Tired As We Were In Intercontinental Cup: Pachuca Striker Rondon Ahead Of Madrid Clash
Madrid won that match 3-0 against a Pachuca team that struggled with a heavy schedule.
"We already know what it's like to face Real Madrid, although this time we won't be as tired as we were in the Intercontinental Cup final, where it was clear we were coming off two extremely demanding matches," Rondon was quoted by Xinhua ahead of Sunday's game in Charlotte
"There will be a noticeable difference in that regard, and I think it will be a great match to watch."
The Mexican side must win to keep alive its hopes of reaching the knockout stage after a 2-1 loss to Salzburg in their Group H opener.
Madrid, meanwhile, was held to a 1-1 draw by Al-Hilal in their first game.
Rondon, a key figure in Pachuca's 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup triumph, said he is embracing his role as a mentor to his younger teammates.
"I love being of help. We have a young squad, but one that's eager to progress," the 35-year-old said, adding that he is taking the tournament "very seriously".
"Participating in this tournament means a lot to me. We represent Mexico and CONCACAF, but also, in my case, Venezuela. You see the level of the other participants and realize the magnitude, which is why we approach the tournament with the utmost respect," he said.
Meanwhile, Real Madrid's centre back Dean Huijsen, who has joined the club for seasons earlier this month, said,“It's a dream come true for me. I think every kid dreams of playing for Real Madrid. It's the greatest club in the world and I'm so happy and really proud to be here."
“It's a great group and there's real togetherness in the dressing room. We're thrilled to have Xabi Alonso here as well. I think he has loads of good ideas and we're going to have some great years together. We are Real Madrid. We have to win and I think we're going to do just that," he added.
