Muted Response From Albanese Government On US Attack On Iran

MENAFN - The Conversation) The Albanese government has given a tepid response to the United States' bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities.

The Prime Minister's Office issued a statement from a government spokesperson, but there were no plans on Sunday afternoon for Anthony Albanese or any minister to front the media.

This contrasted with the full support given by the opposition, which said,“the Coalition stands with the United States of America today. We can never allow the Iranian regime the capacity to enact its objectives of the destruction of the United States and Israel.”

The government has constantly urged deescalation of the Middle East conflict.

The government spokesperson's statement recognised the threat posed by Iran's nuclear program but did not specifically refer to the American military action.

It said:“we have been clear that Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile program has been a threat to international peace and security.”

“We note the US President's statement that now is the time for peace.

"The security situation in the region is highly volatile.

"We continue to call for de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy.

"Australians in Israel and Iran and the region should continue to monitor public safety information provided by local authorities, including to shelter in place when required.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade will be communicating directly with registered Australians about preparations for assisted departures.”

Earlier, Defence Minister Richard Marles, interviewed before news of the US bombing, said the Australian government was making it clear it saw the Iranian program as a threat to the peace and stability of the region and the world.

“What we're saying in relation to this specific conflict is that we are worried about its prospect for escalation,” he said.

Marles, who will attend this week NATO summit at The Hague, declined to say whether he had conversations or communication with US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth in the last week or so to discuss the American position.

But he told Sky:“America is considering its position. So, exactly where America stands is a matter which is under consideration right now”.

He said the US had been holding a defensive posture in support of their assets and people in the region.

“We obviously understand that. And they too have been making arguments in relation to there being greater dialogue around this question and in this moment.”

Opposition Leader Sussan Ley and acting Shadow Foreign Affairs Minister Andrew Hastie released a statement saying,

“The world can never accept a nuclear-armed Iranian regime and today the United States military has taken proactive action to ensure that we never need to.

"A nuclear armed Iranian regime would be a serious and direct threat to world peace and stability, especially as it continues to engage in terrorism including by supporting its proxies: Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen.”