Kazakhstan Plans To Launch Supercomputer Within 10 Days

A new supercomputer will be launched in Kazakhstan within the next ten days, marking a major leap in the country's technological capabilities. This state-of-the-art system will be capable of predicting man-made disasters, analyzing urban traffic, and developing artificial intelligence products-all without the need for external servers, Azernews reports.

Bagdat Musin, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Kazakhtelecom OJSC and former Minister of Digital Development of Kazakhstan, announced the development on his Telegram channel. "Yesterday, we visited the warehouse... the graphics cards are already in place. Our NVIDIA H200-based supercomputer has been delivered to Kazakhstan. Very soon, we'll begin the installation process at Kazakhtelecom's data center in Almaty, and it will be ready for use in about 10 days. This is no exaggeration," Musin said.

The supercomputer is an incredibly powerful machine, with 6.7 million CUDA cores, 1,600 petaflops of computational power, and dozens of terabytes of GPU memory. Once operational, it will be available to government agencies, national companies, and corporate clients.

The supercomputer will have several crucial applications, including simulating potential man-made accidents and assessing risks well in advance of actual events. It will also be able to predict urban traffic patterns, providing critical insights for smart city planning. Additionally, it will assist healthcare professionals in diagnosing diseases more quickly, leveraging a vast database to improve accuracy.

Another exciting feature is its ability to develop artificial intelligence models tailored to the Kazakh language, culture, history, and contemporary context. This means that AI solutions designed for the local population will be developed entirely within Kazakhstan, reducing dependence on foreign servers and technology.

In May, the Ministry of Digital Development of Kazakhstan announced the arrival of the most powerful supercomputer in Central Asia. This device, based on NVIDIA H200 graphics chips, boasts a computing power of about 2 exaflops. But this is only the beginning. Nvidia will also supply a second supercomputer with an impressive computing power of 56.4 petaflops, further strengthening Kazakhstan's position as a growing tech hub in the region.

With these advancements, Kazakhstan is poised to become a leader in AI, big data analytics, and technological innovation. These new supercomputers will not only boost the country's digital infrastructure but will also position Kazakhstan as a strategic player in the global tech ecosystem.