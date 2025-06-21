Key Nuclear Complex In Esfahan Hit Again In Israeli Strikes On Iran, IAEA Reports
The Esfahan complex, a central hub of Iran's nuclear programme, was initially targeted on June 13, when four buildings were damaged, including the central chemical laboratory, a uranium conversion facility, a reactor fuel manufacturing plant, and a facility under construction for enriched uranium metal processing. No rise in off-site radiation levels was reported at the time.
According to the IAEA's latest assessment, six additional buildings at the same site have now been hit. These include a natural and depleted uranium metal production facility (not yet operational), a fuel rod production facility, a low-enriched uranium pellet production unit, two laboratory buildings, a workshop dealing with contaminated equipment, and an administrative office.
The IAEA also confirmed that a centrifuge manufacturing workshop at the Esfahan site had been among the targets of today's attacks.
Grossi noted that the facilities struck either contained no nuclear material or only small amounts of natural or low-enriched uranium, and therefore any potential radioactive contamination remains confined to the damaged or destroyed structures.
“This nuclear complex in Esfahan – one of the key sites of the Iranian nuclear programme – has repeatedly been attacked and extensively damaged. Based on our analysis of the nuclear material present, we don't see any risk of off-site contamination. Nevertheless, as I have repeatedly stated, nuclear facilities should never be attacked,” Grossi emphasized.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment