Top 5 Biggest Sports Team Sales: Lakers' $10 Billion Takeover Shocks The Industry

The Lakers have just set a new benchmark in the sports world. Here's how their $10 billion sale stacks up against the biggest team purchases in history, including recent record-breaking deals.

In 2023, Mat Ishbia purchased both the Phoenix Suns and the WNBA's Mercury for a combined $4 billion. It was the highest price ever paid for an NBA team at the time. Ishbia acquired the teams from Robert Sarver, and the deal instantly made headlines as the league's valuation surged.

The sale of the Denver Broncos in 2022 became a defining moment in NFL ownership history. The Walton-Penner family who are heirs to the Walmart empire took over the team for $4.65 billion. The acquisition came after the passing of long-time owner Pat Bowlen and signaled a strong business-minded direction for the Broncos.

Following years of turmoil under Dan Snyder, the Washington Commanders found a new owner in Josh Harris in 2023. The $6.05 billion deal was a relief for fans and a new direction for the franchise. With Harris at the helm, the team made significant improvements, including drafting Jayden Daniels and reaching the NFC Championship Game.

The Grousbeck Family's decision to sell the Boston Celtics shocked many, but the numbers explained everything. William Chisholm, co-founder of Symphony Technology Group, acquired the franchise for $6.1 billion. Despite the sale, Wyc Grousbeck will continue as team governor until the end of the 2027-28 season, ensuring some continuity during the handover.

The biggest shock came in 2025. The Los Angeles Lakers, one of the most storied franchises in sports were sold in a jaw-dropping $10 billion deal. Walter became the majority owner, securing the all-time highest sale figure in global sports history. While sweeping changes are expected, Jeanie Buss remains governor for now, keeping some legacy leadership in place as the leadership settles.