Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gulf Envoys Warn IAEA Chief Of Risks From Targeting Iran's Nuclear Facilities


2025-06-21 03:06:55
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 21 (Petra) Ambassadors of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries accredited to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have warned of the grave consequences of attacks on nuclear facilities, citing serious human and environmental risks.
During a meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, the Gulf envoys conveyed their governments' deep concerns over the current security situation and emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of nuclear installations particularly those located near GCC countries.
They stressed the need to uphold the highest standards of readiness and preventive measures, warning that any targeting of nuclear facilities poses a direct threat to radiological safety and the international nuclear safeguards regime. They also described such actions as clear violations of international law and international humanitarian law.

MENAFN21062025000117011021ID1109704618

