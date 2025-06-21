Everyone Laughed When They Said Electricity At ?3.5/Unit - But Now AMEC Is Proving It's Possible.
Most solar systems in India are a scam in disguise. People install solar but still stay stuck with 60%+ grid dependency & monthly bills that never go away.
Why? Because existing systems are:
Bulky. Fragile. Inefficient.
Zero smart support or remote service.
Multi-box mess with 4–5 sec delays and thermal issues.
All Imported System.
AMEC's SOURCE Inverter changes that. Completely.
This is Industry's first smallest wall-mounted, AI-powered, IntellisyncTM solar inverter - made for real-world savings & future-ready homes.
What makes SOURCE a game-changer?
IntelliSyncTM: Cuts bills by up to 85% - achieve ?3.5/unit
AI-powered IoT: Predicts faults, remote diagnostics, no manual checks
Touchless CleanTechTM Panels: Self-cleaning surface, maintenance-free
Instant Switching, Liquid-cooled, All in One Wall-mounted Design: No overheating. No delays. No breakdowns.
Powers Your Home Appliances, Electric Vehicles & Charging stations. Plug & Play.
Now, the real impact:
Break-even in just 2.6 years
Lifetime savings: up to ?8,00,000
Annual savings: up to ?95,000
Built by Engineers. Driven by Obsession.
AMEC was founded by two mechanical engineers from Nagpur who didn't just dream big - they built everything from scratch.
From designing supercar chassis & drivetrain systems, to powering India's EV racing projects, to solving real-world clean energy problems - their journey has always been powered by deep technical insight, hands-on innovation & relentless obsession with performance.
Today, they're not just building products.
They're building India's clean-tech backbone - smarter, faster and affordable.
AMEC is building the solar ecosystem that India needs - and deserves.
We're not just reducing electricity bills - we're redefining how energy works in our country. -- Aaquib Azimji (Co-founder)
Want in? We're open for investors, companies & customers to reach out & Join the clean-tech revolution together
Please fill this form to get early updates on Source Hybrid Inverter:
Legal Disclaimer:
