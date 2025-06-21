Everyone Laughed When They Said Electricity At ?3.5/Unit - But Now AMEC Is Proving It's Possible.

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 21, 2025 6:29 am - Making clean energy inevitable - we're building India's next clean-tech leader with high-performance inverters, batteries & EV components. Vertically integrated, smart, sustainable & cost-effective solutions for India's future.

Most solar systems in India are a scam in disguise. People install solar but still stay stuck with 60%+ grid dependency & monthly bills that never go away.

Why? Because existing systems are:

Bulky. Fragile. Inefficient.

Zero smart support or remote service.

Multi-box mess with 4–5 sec delays and thermal issues.

All Imported System.

AMEC's SOURCE Inverter changes that. Completely.

This is Industry's first smallest wall-mounted, AI-powered, IntellisyncTM solar inverter - made for real-world savings & future-ready homes.

What makes SOURCE a game-changer?

IntelliSyncTM: Cuts bills by up to 85% - achieve ?3.5/unit

AI-powered IoT: Predicts faults, remote diagnostics, no manual checks

Touchless CleanTechTM Panels: Self-cleaning surface, maintenance-free

Instant Switching, Liquid-cooled, All in One Wall-mounted Design: No overheating. No delays. No breakdowns.

Powers Your Home Appliances, Electric Vehicles & Charging stations. Plug & Play.

Now, the real impact:

Break-even in just 2.6 years

Lifetime savings: up to ?8,00,000

Annual savings: up to ?95,000

Built by Engineers. Driven by Obsession.

AMEC was founded by two mechanical engineers from Nagpur who didn't just dream big - they built everything from scratch.

From designing supercar chassis & drivetrain systems, to powering India's EV racing projects, to solving real-world clean energy problems - their journey has always been powered by deep technical insight, hands-on innovation & relentless obsession with performance.

Today, they're not just building products.

They're building India's clean-tech backbone - smarter, faster and affordable.

AMEC is building the solar ecosystem that India needs - and deserves.

We're not just reducing electricity bills - we're redefining how energy works in our country. -- Aaquib Azimji (Co-founder)

Want in? We're open for investors, companies & customers to reach out & Join the clean-tech revolution together

