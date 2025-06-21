Bank Of China (Hong Kong) X Television Broadcasts Limited (“TVB”)“Wealth Management Expo 2025” Was Successfully Held

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Driving Economic Momentum, Leading Trends with Mega Events

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 June 2025 – The“Wealth Management Expo 2025”, powered by Bank of China (Hong Kong) (“BOCHK”) and organised by TVB under the theme of“Driving Economic Momentum, Leading Trends with Mega Events” has been successfully held today. The Expo has brought together leading figures from the government, business and financial sectors to provide in-depth analysis and share valuable insights into market trends through examining the international landscape, RMB internationalisation, the mega-event economy, as well as personal and business financial management.

Officiating guests – Mr. Paul Chan, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, the Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government (Fourth Right), Miss Rosanna Law, JP, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism (Third Left) and Mr. Stephen Chan, Deputy Chief Executive of BOCHK (Forth Left); together with other attending guests including Mr. Thomas Hui, JP, Executive Chairman of TVB (Third Right) and representatives from BOCHK.

The Expo was officiated by Mr. Paul Chan, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, the Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government; Miss Rosanna Law, JP, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism; and Mr. Stephen Chan, Deputy Chief Executive of BOCHK. Miss Rosanna Law also shared at the summit forum on how mega events catalyse Hong Kong's economy. Other attending guests included Mr. Thomas Hui, JP, Executive Chairman of TVB and representatives from BOCHK.

Mr. Stephen Chan, Deputy Chief Executive of BOCHK , said in his opening speech,“As a leading commercial bank rooted in Hong Kong for over a century, BOCHK fully leverages its regional advantages and integrated offerings to continuously enhance operational capabilities while delivering high-quality services. Apart from actively promoting green finance and inclusive financial development, BOCHK drives continuous innovation in fintech, accelerating its digital transformation. The Bank is committed to supporting Hong Kong in reinforcing its position as a global offshore RMB business hub, while deepening cross-boundary financial business within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.”

Opening Forum: Experts Shared Insights on Outlook for RMB Internationalisation

The opening forum of the Expo,“Dissecting Economic Pulse and Exploring Opportunities in RMB Internationalisation,” featured Dr. Jianguang Shen, Vice President of JD; Dr. Rocky Tung, Director and Head of Policy Research for the Financial Services Development Council; Mr. Dong Tao, President of Spring Capital (Hong Kong) Limited and a renowned economist; and Mr. Jack Yang, RMB Business Executive Director of BOCHK, who engaged in an in-depth discussion on the various opportunities in the internationalisation of the RMB, including how enterprises can leverage the advantages of RMB settlement to reduce cross-border transaction costs, as well as the attractiveness of RMB-denominated assets and emerging investment opportunities in the international capital markets.

Summit Forum: Unleashed the Powerful Driving Force of the Mega – Event Economy

The Hong Kong SAR Government has been actively promoting the“Mega-event economy” in recent years, aiming to generate more business opportunities and attract more tourists through sports competitions, art exhibitions, large-scale international events and conferences. The speakers of the summit forum themed“Mega Events as Economic Catalysts: Synergy of Sports, Arts, Culture and Tourism” are Miss Rosanna Law, JP, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism; Mr. Wilfred Ng, GBS, MH, JP, Chairman of the Major Sports Events Committee; and Prof. Douglas So, BBS, JP, Chairman of the Board of M Plus Collections Limited, Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Built Heritage Conservation. They conducted an in-depth analysis of the diverse opportunities created by mega events. The three speakers explored how mega events drive economic growth from multiple perspectives, and shared insights on recent preparations for organising sports mega events and their economic contributions, while emphasising the importance of participation and support from all sectors.

Five Thematic Workshops and Immersive Digital Experience Zone: Enriching Information and Experience

The Expo also held five thematic workshops, where several experts dissected the latest trends in the global economy and markets. Regarding global economic development, two fund workshops“Global Outlook of Asset Appreciation Potential in International Markets” and“From Asia to the World: Multi-Asset Allocation Strategies for Enhanced Returns” along with the cross-border workshop“Strategic Overview on Equity Markets and Economic Insights” emphasised the importance of focusing on Asia and global markets, empowering investors to grasp opportunities across different regions and industries to formulate prudent wealth growth strategies. The legacy planning workshop“Securing Wealth Legacy, Prosperity Across Three Generations” concentrated on planning wealth for the next generation, grounded in love and sheltered by insurance. In addition, the stock market workshop“Decoding the Stock Market: Sector Analysis and Trading Tactics” explored market trends, the AI boom and analysed the prospects of technology stocks.

To enrich participants' experience, the venue also featured an immersive digital experience zone. Utilising an LED spherical display and a surrounded screen, the zone showcased three main themes in a one-stop format: anti-fraud, AI data applications and ESG. Participants can learn about BOCHK's digital empowerment.

The“Wealth Management Expo 2025” concluded successfully with fruitful outcomes. Through a full day of engaging forums, workshops, digital experience zone and sponsored booths, BOCHK hopes that industry professionals, investors and the public gained insights into changes in the international environment and market opportunities, with a focus on the RMB internationalisation and the diverse opportunities brought by the Mega-event economy, while mastering the path to wealth growth and legacy.

Moses Chan Attended the Brand Launch Event and Shared Business Insights with Natalie Tong

BOCHK announced the extended collaboration with Private Wealth brand ambassador Moses Chan, appointing him as the premium family wealth management brand FamilyMAX & BOCHK Cross-Border GO star brand ambassador and BOC Life's Star Product & Services Ambassador. Having founded a coffee brand years ago, Moses Chan's“entrepreneur” identity has become as well-known as his acting career. Today, Moses Chan and Natalie Tong, popular Japanese bakery brand co-founder, Best Actress and Business Banking brand ambassador, appeared at the“Dialogue with the Best Actor and Actress” to share how to balance multiple roles as actors and owners of catering business. They also discussed how to utilise financial knowledge and leverage professional teams and fintech services to enhance personal and business wealth management efficiency.