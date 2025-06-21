North Dakota Storm: Thousands Without Power, 6000-Plus Cases Of Outage Reported

MENAFN - Live Mint) North Dakota residents are currently in a major soup after a Friday night storm resulted in power outages in multiple areas. 6,000 cases of power outages have been reported by Montana Dakota Utilities till now, with another 500 reports coming from Capital Electric. Bismarck and adjacent neighborhoods are some of the most affected regions in this Friday night storm.

It is not yet understood when the outage crisis will be resolved in North Dakota, as per reports.

“Officials say three people are dead after severe weather swept through a rural town in North Dakota. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner said at a press conference Saturday that two men and a woman were killed at two separate locations in the town of Enderlin late Friday. Enderlin is a town about 57 miles (92 kilometers) southwest of Fargo,” an AP report reads.

Deputies at the Cass County Sheriff's Office were informed of a home having suffered significant damage from a tornado strike around 11:40 p.m. Friday. When first responders arrived at the scene, storm chasers informed them that two people had lost their lives inside the homes. In another location, another person was found dead by Enderlin firefighters, according to Fox News.

How do I report a power outage in North Dakota?

You can report power outages with the Montana Dakota Utilities, which offers an array of services and products to meet your energy needs. You can call 1-800-MDU-FAST (1-800-638-3278) for reporting power outage in your area because of the storm.

Meanwhile, Capital Electric has posted on their social media handle that they have been working overnight to resolve outage issues in their operational areas.

Their post, which includes a helpline number, reads,“Capital Electric crews have been working through the night to restore power. Outages occurred across our entire system so our line workers have been working hard to do their best in a lot of areas.”

“If you are still out of power, please call us at 701-223-1513. We should be able to tell on our system if you have no power, but just to be sure everyone is on please let us know. Thank you for your patience,” the post continues.