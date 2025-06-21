403
Israeli Strikes on Iran Kill Over Four Hundred, Injures Thousands
(MENAFN) Iran’s Deputy Health Minister, Iraj Harirchi, confirmed Saturday that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes has surged to 430, with over 3,500 civilians injured since the airstrikes commenced on June 13. This information was disclosed in a press release from the Iranian Health Ministry, cited by local media outlets.
The Israeli attacks have targeted a wide array of strategic locations, including missile depots, nuclear facilities, and residential neighborhoods across several cities such as Tehran, Isfahan, Qom, and Khorramabad.
Among the key targets was the nuclear facility in Isfahan. Iranian officials assured the public, stating there were no hazardous leaks or radiation released from the site.
Meanwhile, media reported Thursday that the death toll on the Iranian side has reached at least 639, with over 1,300 individuals wounded in the ongoing Israeli bombardment.
In retaliation, Iran has launched coordinated drone and missile strikes against Israeli territory. On the Israeli front, at least 25 individuals have been killed, and more than 2,500 injured, according to data released by Israeli authorities.
