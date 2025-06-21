403
Turkish envoy emphasizes boarder agenda cooperation between Turkey, EU
Türkiye’s Ambassador to the European Union, Faruk Kaymakci, emphasized on Friday that the relationship between Türkiye and the EU goes far beyond migration issues, pointing to a broader agenda of cooperation.
His remarks came during the opening of a photo exhibition titled "One Life, One Story," held in front of the European Parliament in Brussels to mark World Refugee Day. The exhibition, organized by the EU Delegation to Türkiye, features stories of Syrian refugees who have rebuilt their lives in Türkiye.
The event drew the participation of Thomas Hans Ossowski, head of the EU Delegation to Türkiye, EU Deputy Director-General for Enlargement Simon Mordue, and various attendees.
Ossowski stressed the human side of displacement, urging recognition of the individual experiences behind refugee statistics. He also praised the EU-Türkiye partnership for offering millions of displaced people a chance at dignity and hope.
Kaymakci highlighted Türkiye’s role as the top host country for Syrian refugees, with over 2.5 million currently residing in the country. He noted that Türkiye continues to provide essential services such as healthcare, education, and social support to those affected, underscoring the country’s commitment to humanitarian principles as well as broader cooperation with the EU.
