Ray Gifted Keys Releases 'That's On Me' Lyric Video Ahead Of Upcoming Album I Am Gifted

Official cover art for Ray Gifted Keys new lyric video "That's On Me" available now on Youtube.

Ray Gifted Keys – Artist Portrait

Official promotional artwork for Ray Gifted Keys' upcoming album“I Am Gifted,” featuring the single“Wrong One.”

Detroit artist Ray Gifted Keys drops her latest lyric video while teasing her new album I Am Gifted - a powerful message of growth and self-accountability.

- Ray Gifted KeysDETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Detroit's own Ray Gifted Keys returns with the official lyric video for her unapologetic new single,“That's On Me,” dropping Friday, June 21. The emotionally charged visual is the latest step in her rollout toward the highly anticipated upcoming album, I Am Gifted, set to shake the R&B world this summer.🎧 Lyric Video Premiere:💿 Stream/Download:Written and performed by Ray herself under her label Ray Gifted Keys Entertainment LLC,“That's On Me” calls out emotional games, false love, and personal accountability. The track is the second major release from her forthcoming album, I Am Gifted-a 10-track statement piece that celebrates healing, growth, and self-ownership.“'That's On Me' is about breaking the cycle of blaming everyone else and finally reclaiming my peace,” says Ray.“It's not about being bitter-it's about being better. The album I Am Gifted is the full story.”Ray's unique ability to blend vulnerability with conviction has earned her major viral moments, co-signs from industry icons like T-Pain, Timbaland, and Donell Jones, and features on platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and the Nappy Boy Podcast. Her last single“Wrong One” drew wide press attention and helped position her as a next-gen voice in soul and R&B.As I Am Gifted nears release,“That's On Me” offers a sneak peek into the bold themes and signature sound fans can expect. The lyric video marks the next visual in her rollout, following a calculated build across platforms and a direct-to-fan distribution strategy through her official website.For interviews, press inquiries, or advance album access, contact:📧 ...Follow Ray Gifted Keys:Instagram/TikTok: @RayGiftedKeys

Desire Keys

RAYGIFTEDKEYS ENTERTAINMENT LLC

+1 734-707-5848

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

LinkedIn

Ray Gifted Keys - "That's On Me" (Official Lyric Video)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.