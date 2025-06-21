Ray Gifted Keys Releases 'That's On Me' Lyric Video Ahead Of Upcoming Album I Am Gifted
Official cover art for Ray Gifted Keys new lyric video "That's On Me" available now on Youtube.
Ray Gifted Keys – Artist Portrait
Official promotional artwork for Ray Gifted Keys' upcoming album“I Am Gifted,” featuring the single“Wrong One.”
Detroit artist Ray Gifted Keys drops her latest lyric video while teasing her new album I Am Gifted - a powerful message of growth and self-accountability."That's On Me" is me calling the bluff--no more saving face for fake love. If it costs me peace, it's too damn expensive.” - Ray Gifted KeysDETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Detroit's own Ray Gifted Keys returns with the official lyric video for her unapologetic new single,“That's On Me,” dropping Friday, June 21. The emotionally charged visual is the latest step in her rollout toward the highly anticipated upcoming album, I Am Gifted, set to shake the R&B world this summer.
🎧 Lyric Video Premiere:
💿 Stream/Download:
Written and performed by Ray herself under her label Ray Gifted Keys Entertainment LLC,“That's On Me” calls out emotional games, false love, and personal accountability. The track is the second major release from her forthcoming album, I Am Gifted-a 10-track statement piece that celebrates healing, growth, and self-ownership.
“'That's On Me' is about breaking the cycle of blaming everyone else and finally reclaiming my peace,” says Ray.“It's not about being bitter-it's about being better. The album I Am Gifted is the full story.”
Ray's unique ability to blend vulnerability with conviction has earned her major viral moments, co-signs from industry icons like T-Pain, Timbaland, and Donell Jones, and features on platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and the Nappy Boy Podcast. Her last single“Wrong One” drew wide press attention and helped position her as a next-gen voice in soul and R&B.
As I Am Gifted nears release,“That's On Me” offers a sneak peek into the bold themes and signature sound fans can expect. The lyric video marks the next visual in her rollout, following a calculated build across platforms and a direct-to-fan distribution strategy through her official website.
For interviews, press inquiries, or advance album access, contact:
📧 ...
🌐
Follow Ray Gifted Keys:
Instagram/TikTok: @RayGiftedKeys
Desire Keys
RAYGIFTEDKEYS ENTERTAINMENT LLC
+1 734-707-5848
...
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other
LinkedIn
Ray Gifted Keys - "That's On Me" (Official Lyric Video)
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment