Israeli Airstrikes Hit Iran’s Isfahan Nuclear Facility
(MENAFN) In a dramatic escalation of hostilities, Israeli airstrikes hit multiple key locations across Iran’s Isfahan province early Saturday morning, with a specific focus on the strategic nuclear facility located in the city. The assault, reported by a news agency, also targeted the regions of Lenjan, Mobarakeh, Shahreza, and Isfahan County.
Akbar Salehi, the Deputy Governor of Isfahan, confirmed that the nuclear site was a primary target of the Israeli offensive. The attack triggered a rapid response from Iran’s air defense systems, but no details on the effectiveness of these countermeasures were immediately available.
The Israeli military acknowledged the strikes, confirming that they targeted both nuclear and centrifuge production facilities in Isfahan. Despite the intensity of the assault, no casualties have been reported, and authorities in Iran assured the public that there had been no leakage of hazardous materials from the nuclear site or its surrounding areas.
This latest exchange of fire follows a pattern of escalating tensions between the two nations, which began on June 13 when Israel launched a series of airstrikes on multiple Iranian sites, including military and nuclear targets. Tehran responded with its own missile strikes, resulting in significant casualties on both sides.
Israeli officials have stated that at least 25 individuals have been killed and hundreds injured due to Iranian missile attacks. In contrast, Iranian health authorities reported that 430 people have died, with over 3,500 others wounded in the ongoing Israeli bombardment.
As the conflict deepens, global concerns mount over the potential for further escalation and the impact on regional stability.
