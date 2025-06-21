Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025 Kyoto Prize Honors Japanese, UK, U.S. Scholars


2025-06-21 06:51:27
(MENAFN) The Inamori Foundation revealed on Friday the recipients of the 2025 Kyoto Prize, honoring three exceptional scholars for their transformative contributions across three distinct fields: advanced technology, basic sciences, and arts and philosophy.

Shun-ichi Amari, a Japanese mathematical engineer, was awarded the Kyoto Prize in Advanced Technology. Amari was recognized for his "pioneering contributions to opening up theoretical foundations of artificial intelligence and the establishment of information geometry," which have laid the groundwork for numerous advancements in AI. His groundbreaking theories have had a profound impact on the field, according to the Inamori Foundation’s citation.

The Kyoto Prize in Basic Sciences was granted to Azim Surani, a British developmental biologist, for his "discovery of genomic imprinting in mammals and elucidation of its molecular mechanisms." Surani’s work has not only reshaped understanding in the field of genetics but also made key contributions to life sciences, offering deep insights into mammalian development.

Carol Gilligan, a U.S. psychologist, received the Kyoto Prize in Arts and Philosophy. Gilligan was recognized for establishing a new academic foundation to tackle global issues related to care, specifically by "pointing out the distortions and limitations of conventional psychological theories through analysis of women’s thoughts and behaviors." Her pioneering work has opened up new dialogues in psychological theory and feminist studies.

The Kyoto Prize, established by the Inamori Foundation in 1985, is Japan’s highest private award, recognizing individuals whose groundbreaking achievements have significantly contributed to the enhancement of human life. Each year, the award honors scholars across three categories: Advanced Technology, Basic Sciences, and Arts and Philosophy.

