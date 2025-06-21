Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel claims murdering senior commander of the Quds Force

2025-06-21 06:46:39
(MENAFN)
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on Saturday that Israeli forces had carried out a targeted strike in the Iranian city of Qom, killing Saeed Izadi, a senior commander of the Quds Force and head of its Palestine Corps.

As reported by Israeli media, Katz claimed Izadi was directly involved in financing and supplying weapons to the Palestinian group Hamas ahead of the October 7, 2023 attacks.

Iranian officials have not yet issued any confirmation or response regarding the reported killing.

The alleged assassination occurred amid rapidly intensifying conflict between Israel and Iran, marked by ongoing exchanges of missile and drone strikes over the past week.

The confrontation began on June 13 when Israel launched coordinated air raids on Iranian territory, targeting key military and nuclear sites. Iran responded with a series of retaliatory attacks.

Since the start of hostilities, Israeli officials report that Iranian strikes have killed at least 25 people and injured hundreds more. In contrast, Iranian sources claim that Israeli attacks have resulted in 639 deaths and left more than 1,300 people wounded.

