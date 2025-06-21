Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Blasts Putin’s "Cynical" Statements

2025-06-21 05:33:53
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha sharply criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “cynical statements” on Friday, which he described as blatant disregard for international attempts to resolve the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Putin’s controversial statement, made at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, claimed, “Wherever a Russian soldier steps is ours.”

In response, Sybiha declared that Russian forces leave only "death, destruction, and devastation" in their wake. He accused Putin of needlessly sacrificing Russian lives in the conflict, calling the ongoing losses senseless.

“He has already sacrificed one million Russian soldiers in a pointless bloodbath in Ukraine without accomplishing a single strategic goal. One million soldiers. Two million feet,” Sybiha wrote, emphasizing the scale of the tragedy.

Sybiha argued that the only path to compelling Russia to seek peace is to strip it of its sense of impunity, adding that strong international action is crucial. He called for increased military aid to Ukraine, the imposition of harsher sanctions, and further diplomatic isolation of Moscow.

This latest exchange underscores the ongoing tensions and the urgent need for a global response to Russia’s continued aggression, according to media.

