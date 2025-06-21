403
Arab League Denounces Israel’s Airstrikes on Iran
(MENAFN) The Arab League has strongly condemned Israel’s airstrikes on Iran, demanding an immediate halt to the escalating violence. The organization is calling for urgent regional and international efforts to prevent further deterioration of the situation and to push for a comprehensive ceasefire.
In an emergency meeting convened in Istanbul, the League's foreign ministers addressed the mounting tensions in the Middle East, particularly Israel’s ongoing air assaults on Iran, which began on June 13. The ministers are gathered in Turkey for the 51st session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers, set to run from June 21 to June 22.
A joint statement released following the session branded the Israeli attacks as “a blatant violation of the sovereignty of a UN member state and a threat to regional peace and security.” The League has called on the United Nations Security Council to take immediate action to deescalate the crisis, warning that failure to intervene could plunge the region into a deeper state of instability.
The Arab ministers also emphasized the need to revive negotiations concerning Iran's nuclear program and reaffirmed their support for diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions.
Linking the airstrikes to Israel's ongoing military actions in Gaza, the League condemned Israel’s operations, calling for an end to the hostilities, unrestricted humanitarian access, and a halt to illegal Israeli activities in the occupied West Bank. The ministers cautioned that Israel’s current actions are threatening to ignite a wider regional conflict.
The Arab League reiterated its commitment to the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, which offers Israel recognition in exchange for the creation of an independent Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. They also called for renewed efforts to pursue a viable two-state solution.
In its statement, the League also demanded the condemnation of any violations of regional airspace and warned against attacks on nuclear facilities under the safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The ministers stressed the importance of all nations in the region committing to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.
This urgent call comes as tensions continue to rise and the region faces the risk of broader instability.
