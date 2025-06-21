403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel strikes Iran’s nuclear facility
(MENAFN) Early Saturday, Israel carried out airstrikes targeting multiple sites in Iran’s Isfahan province, including the city’s key nuclear facility, as well as locations in Lenjan, Mobarakeh, Shahreza, and Isfahan County, according to reports from Iranian media.
Akbar Salehi, Isfahan’s Deputy Governor, confirmed that the nuclear site was among the main targets of the attacks, which triggered a rapid response from Iran’s air defense systems.
No casualties have been reported so far, and officials assured residents that there has been no leakage of hazardous materials at the nuclear facility or nearby areas.
The current conflict began on June 13, when Israel launched a series of airstrikes against Iranian military and nuclear sites. Tehran responded with retaliatory missile strikes.
Israeli authorities report at least 25 deaths and hundreds of injuries due to Iranian missile attacks since the escalation began, while Iranian media claim that Israeli assaults have killed 639 people and wounded over 1,300.
Akbar Salehi, Isfahan’s Deputy Governor, confirmed that the nuclear site was among the main targets of the attacks, which triggered a rapid response from Iran’s air defense systems.
No casualties have been reported so far, and officials assured residents that there has been no leakage of hazardous materials at the nuclear facility or nearby areas.
The current conflict began on June 13, when Israel launched a series of airstrikes against Iranian military and nuclear sites. Tehran responded with retaliatory missile strikes.
Israeli authorities report at least 25 deaths and hundreds of injuries due to Iranian missile attacks since the escalation began, while Iranian media claim that Israeli assaults have killed 639 people and wounded over 1,300.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment