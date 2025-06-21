Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel strikes Iran's nuclear facility

Israel strikes Iran’s nuclear facility


2025-06-21 05:17:15
(MENAFN) Early Saturday, Israel carried out airstrikes targeting multiple sites in Iran’s Isfahan province, including the city’s key nuclear facility, as well as locations in Lenjan, Mobarakeh, Shahreza, and Isfahan County, according to reports from Iranian media.

Akbar Salehi, Isfahan’s Deputy Governor, confirmed that the nuclear site was among the main targets of the attacks, which triggered a rapid response from Iran’s air defense systems.

No casualties have been reported so far, and officials assured residents that there has been no leakage of hazardous materials at the nuclear facility or nearby areas.

The current conflict began on June 13, when Israel launched a series of airstrikes against Iranian military and nuclear sites. Tehran responded with retaliatory missile strikes.

Israeli authorities report at least 25 deaths and hundreds of injuries due to Iranian missile attacks since the escalation began, while Iranian media claim that Israeli assaults have killed 639 people and wounded over 1,300.

