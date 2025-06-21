Kazakhstan, EBRD To Enhance Co-Op On Critical Minerals And Sustainable Infrastructure

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Minister of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan, Yersayin Nagaspayev, held a meeting with a delegation from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), led by Liliana De Sa Kirchknopf, Trend reports via Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In the course of the negotiations, the parties discussed expanding strategic partnership in the fields of sustainable development, infrastructure development, and cooperation on critical minerals.

The Minister confirmed the commitment to implementing investment projects with a focus on technology transfer, the formation of production clusters, and localization of manufacturing.

Moreover, special attention was given to joint infrastructure initiatives, including the modernization of sewage treatment facilities in several Kazakh cities, as well as projects in the field of sustainable urban development.

Within the framework of the existing Memorandum of Understanding between Kazakhstan and the European Union, the participants also discussed expanding cooperation regarding the supply of critical minerals and participation in the formation of sustainable global raw material supply chains.

At the end of the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in deepening the partnership and expressed readiness for further constructive dialogue.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) actively supports Kazakhstan in implementing various infrastructure and environmentally sustainable projects. Since the beginning of cooperation in 1992, the EBRD has invested over 10 billion euros in about 300 projects covering areas such as energy, transport, water supply, healthcare, small and medium-sized businesses, as well as green technologies.