SOCAR Establishes Corporate Partnership With Chartered Quality Institute

2025-06-21 05:05:41
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21.​ Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) has formed a corporate partnership with the Chartered Quality Institute (CQI), a renowned organization in the field of international quality management, Trend reports citing SOCAR.

This partnership represents a strategic step for the company in aligning its quality management and operational processes with international standards.

The collaboration will enable SOCAR employees to benefit from global best practices, advanced quality management methodologies used by leading organizations worldwide, and training and certification opportunities accredited by CQI and the International Register of Certificated Auditors (IRCA). Additionally, the partnership will strengthen SOCAR's position as a reliable, transparent, and quality-focused corporate leader on the international stage.

It was emphasized that the cooperation will also enhance SOCAR's efforts in social responsibility, industrial safety, environmental impact reduction, and internal capacity development.

CQI's primary mission is to promote the implementation of structured quality management approaches that improve organizational effectiveness, sustainability, and customer satisfaction.

