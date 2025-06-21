Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China calls for diplomatic solutions on Iran-Israel conflict

2025-06-21 05:04:43
(MENAFN) China has taken a firm stance on the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, emphasizing the need for diplomatic solutions and warning against further military escalation.

Under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel has conducted strikes against Iranian targets, justifying these actions as preemptive efforts to counter Iran’s alleged nuclear ambitions. This narrative closely mirrors the justification used by the United States for the 2003 Iraq invasion, which was later discredited. Beijing views this sustained vilification of Iran by both the US and Israel as a dangerous campaign of narrative warfare that risks sparking a broader regional conflict.

China’s Foreign Ministry condemned the repeated violations of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, cautioning that such actions heighten tensions and serve no one’s interests. Chinese officials have voiced concern over the consequences of Israel’s military operations and expressed readiness to assist in de-escalating the situation.

At an emergency UN Security Council meeting, China’s Ambassador Fu Cong criticized Israel’s “military adventurism” and linked it to the ongoing Gaza occupation, which he described as a “humanitarian disaster.” While avoiding direct mention of the US, Fu’s remarks suggested that Washington should restrain Israeli aggression to prevent further deterioration.

Over the weekend, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held separate phone calls with his Iranian and Israeli counterparts. Speaking with Iran’s Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Wang condemned Israel’s “reckless attacks,” warning that strikes on nuclear sites violate the UN Charter and international law, and set a dangerous precedent. The tone of the call with Israel, however, was notably different, reflecting China’s diplomatic balancing act in the region.

