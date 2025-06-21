Nomad Internet Launches First-Ever Nationwide Free Internet Service For RV Parks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, June 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nomad Internet, America's leading provider of high-speed internet for rural communities and travelers, has announced the official launch of Nomad RV Free Internet , the first-of-its-kind, completely free Wi-Fi service built specifically for RV parks and their guests across the United States.









With the goal to eliminate the digital divide for travelers, Nomad RV Internet is free to deploy, free to maintain, and free to use for both RV park owners and their guests.

In a recent LinkedIn post , Jaden Garza (CINO Nomad Internet) said,“The parks have been waiting for this solution for months. They want to provide seamless internet for their guests without the complexity of individual account setups.”

With this unique initiative, Nomad Internet is transforming how connectivity is delivered to the RV lifestyle, empowering travelers with internet access they can count on, wherever the road takes them.

A Nationwide Rollout: 4,000 RV Parks by Summer's End

Nomad Internet is already in the process of launching this unique service in over 4,000 RV parks nationwide, aiming to cover roughly one-third of all RV parks in the United States by the end of the summer.

Jaden said in another LinkedIn post“Nomad Internet is uniquely positioned to deliver Wi-Fi coverage to nearly 4,000 RV Parks-representing approximately one-third of all RV parks in the United States.”

The company plans to expand even further by year's end, with the long-term vision of making Nomad RV Internet a standard amenity in every park.

"Internet is no longer a luxury - it's a necessity," said Jaden Garza. "We're proud to offer a service that finally bridges the gap for millions of Americans who live, travel, or vacation in RVs. Our goal is simple: to deliver free, fast, and reliable Wi-Fi in every RV park across the country."

How It Works: The Nomad RV Wi-Fi Station

At the core of this service is the new "Nomad RV Wi-Fi Station," a self-contained, battery-capable wireless internet unit that requires no existing infrastructure, wiring, or technical setup.

Designed to be deployed by just plugging in the Wi-Fi Station, Nomad RV Wi-Fi Station:



Connects to Nomad's private nationwide wireless network.

Delivers high-speed internet access across the entire RV park.

Offers consistent, secure, and maintenance-free service. Requires no tech support or investment from park owners.

These stations are fully managed and monitored by Nomad's technical operations team, allowing park staff to focus on hospitality - not troubleshooting routers or fielding guest complaints about connectivity.

Why Free? Fixing a Broken System

For decades, RV parks have been expected to provide internet service as an amenity - yet the cost and complexity of doing so have created widespread frustration. Outdated infrastructure, poor service, and maintenance headaches have made the internet one of the most complained-about aspects of the RV park experience.

Nomad RV Internet flips this model on its head

Instead of forcing RV park owners to act as IT managers or invest in costly upgrades every few years, Nomad is offering a fully supported, always up-to-date network-at no cost whatsoever. Parks can easily sign up, plug in the Nomad Wi-Fi Station, and start providing premium-quality internet to every guest without any additional effort.

Too many parks have had to choose between expensive tech or no internet at all," Jaden added. "We're removing that barrier once and for all."

Trusted by Thousands of Travelers

Nomad Internet is already the largest internet provider for RVers and rural customers in the country. Known for its customer-first approach, blazing-fast service, and nationwide coverage, Nomad is trusted by digital nomads, remote workers, families, and retirees who rely on stable internet access wherever they go.

Nomad RV Internet takes that commitment to the next level, transforming entire communities of travelers with the power of connection.

Look for the Nomad RV Internet Badge

When an RV park is powered by Nomad, guests will see the "Nomad RV Internet" badge-a symbol that means free, fast, and unlimited Wi-Fi is available throughout the park. There are no logins to manage, no complicated network names, and no time limits-just open, reliable internet from America's most trusted rural ISP.

Whether travelers are streaming movies under the stars, working remotely, planning their next road trip, or video-calling loved ones, Nomad RV Internet ensures they stay connected-no matter how far they roam.

For Park Owners: Join the Movement

RV park owners across the country are invited to join the Nomad RV Internet program today. There is no cost, no risk, and no hardware investment. Nomad handles everything, from shipping to setup, support to upgrades, and guests could enjoy best-in-class internet from day one.

Installation works by plugging in the station in to power, and in minutes the park immediately become part of a growing national network backed by the most powerful rural wireless spectrum in the U.S.

RV park owners can get started by visiting:

About Nomad Internet

Nomad Internet is America's largest wireless internet provider for rural and traveling customers. With a mission to close the digital divide, Nomad delivers ultra-fast, reliable internet anywhere in the country, from off-grid cabins to cross-country RVs. Every Nomad product is designed to be portable, powerful, and user-friendly, putting the internet in the hands of those who need it most.

To learn more about Nomad Internet, visit:

