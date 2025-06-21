Blenix Chain Launches BLX Token Presale With 10% Direct Referral Rewards For Community Participation

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Blenix Chain, a next-generation Layer-1 blockchain infrastructure project, has officially announced the commencement of its highly anticipated BLX Token presale. As part of this milestone, the company is introducing a powerful community-driven incentive: afor every token purchase made through personal invitations.







This announcement marks a pivotal moment for Blenix Chain, which has quickly emerged as one of the most promising blockchain platforms bridging real-world assets and decentralized finance (DeFi). The BLX Token will serve as the primary utility and governance token within the ecosystem, powering everything from transactions and staking to rewards and ecosystem growth.

Empowering the Community through Referral Participation

With the growing demand for accessible and impactful blockchain solutions, Blenix Chain is prioritizing grassroots adoption by giving early supporters the opportunity to earn while they share. For every successful BLX Token purchase referred through a unique invitation link, the referrer will receive 10 % of the purchase amount in BLX -instantly and transparently.

“The strength of our project lies in our community,” said a spokesperson from Blenix Chain.“We believe in rewarding those who help us grow. This referral model isn't just a promotion-it's a commitment to shared success with our early believers.”

This 10% direct referral bonus is one of the most generous community incentives currently offered in the blockchain space. It applies to every presale purchase, with no limit on the number of referrals, making it a potentially lucrative opportunity for community members, content creators, and crypto influencers who want to support the project's mission.

BLX Token: Utility and Vision

The BLX Token is engineered to fuel the entire Blenix Chain ecosystem, which includes decentralized applications (dApps), a cross-chain bridge, NFT infrastructure, staking platforms, and tokenized real-world asset protocols. BLX will also be used to pay transaction fees, provide liquidity, and access premium ecosystem services.

Blenix Chain is focused on real-world utility-applying blockchain to industries like supply chain, real estate, environmental monitoring, and AI infrastructure. With nodes across multiple jurisdictions and a regulatory-compliant architecture, the project has already begun onboarding institutional partners while maintaining strong ties with its grassroots community.

Presale Details and Community Access

The presale is now live and will run until the full allocation is reached or the public sale phase begins. Participants can purchase BLX Tokens using USDT through the Blenix official dashboard. There is a minimum purchase requirement, and early contributors will benefit from bonus tiers and access to upcoming product launches within the ecosystem.

Blenix Chain has made clear that this presale is not just a funding event, but a foundational phase for building long-term trust, decentralization, and shared value. The 20% referral bonus reinforces the project's belief that blockchain should reward participation-not just speculation.

For more details and to join the presale, visit https: