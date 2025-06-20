Panama's Teachers' Unions Remain On An Indefinite Strike Over Refusal To Review CSS Law 462

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The teachers' and educators' unions announced this Friday that they will continue their 58-day strike indefinitely. “This polarized stance by the Executive Branch will lead this country into a deep crisis that we do not want. Dialogue is the way forward, and this has been expressed to private companies, to several representatives with whom we have spoken, and to the general public,” Ábrego stated.

Monday is the Educational Crossroads: Return to School or Completely lose the Year

The teachers' strike in Panama, which demands the repeal of Law 462, jeopardizes the start of the second quarter and the continuation of the school year. The government warns that it will take firm measures starting June 23 to guarantee education and sanction teachers who do not work. The second quarter was supposed to begin on Monday, June 23, but teachers are still in the streets demanding the repeal of Law 462, which modified the Social Security Fund's (CSS) retirement system. In Mulino's words, at Monday's meeting they will seek to make decisions to prevent further harm to Panamanian education. He stated that“these persons, whom Law 462 does not affect or deprive of any privilege, such as their retirement, which is guaranteed long before that of any other citizen, must understand that for political and ideological reasons they cannot continue to harm the country or cause further damage.” He added that the teacher leadership“threw away” the first quarter of the public sector and that those who promoted this debacle must bear the consequences.

Will Teachers Tire of Protesting Without Pay? Mulino will make Decisions on Monday.

President José Raúl Mulino emphasized that the teacher strikes have caused“incalculable” damage to education and announced key decisions to mitigate their effects. Minister Molinar warned that if classes do not resume on June 23, the school year could be in jeopardy. At Thursday's press conference, President José Raúl Mulino addressed the teachers' strike, which has affected the normal development of education. He asserted that his government continues working despite the persistent problems, emphasizing that it“does not stop” in the face of challenges. He also indicated that approximately 30% of schools remain closed, according to information provided by Education Minister Lucy Molinar pictured below.