British Firm Gets Approval To Commercialize EV Battery That Charges In 18 Seconds

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) High-performance engineering company RML Group has received approval to commercialize an electric vehicle battery that can reportedly charge in just 18 seconds. The VarEVolt battery pack is leagues ahead of current EV battery technology, fully recharging in less than 20 seconds, and has the capacity to run electric hypercars. Now that the Northamptonshire, UK-based firm was granted Conformity of Production certification for its next-generation battery, it can begin mass production for vehicle manufacturers.

With all these rapid advancements being made in EV battery technology, the future models from firms like Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) could be significantly different from...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) are available in the company's newsroom at

About GreenCarStocks

GreenCarStocks (“GCS”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on electric vehicles (“EVs”) and the green energy sector. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GCS is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GCS brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GCS is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenCarStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenCarStocks website applicable to all content provided by GCS, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

GreenCarStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

GreenCarStocks is powered by IBN